Paddleboarders Fight Off Shark Attack With Nothing But Paddle: VIDEO

One of the most classic rules of life is that you never want to bring a knife to a gunfight. I reckon bringing a paddleboard to a shark attack fight is a similar analogy. So I guess if that’s something you have to do, at least bring someone with you to help out. This dude and some chick in Hawaii recently learned that lesson the hard way, and while it could have been a tragic story it actually had a happy ending. WSMV 4 News shared their story.

Patrick Wardle and Megan Valentine were out paddleboarding south of the island of Maui a few days ago when a gigantic and hostile tiger shark rolled up on them. “We were just floating, enjoying the best of what Maui has to offer, and all of a sudden we saw this large shape approaching,” said Wardle. The two were riding double on an inflatable paddleboard when the shark moved in on them. “I thought maybe it was a giant manta ray or baby whale. Obviously, as it got closer, it became very clear that it was a massive shark,” said Valentine.

The shark got closer and threateningly showed its teeth, so they took a hack at it with a paddle. “We took the paddle and put it on its nose. I’ve heard you really try to engage with them and kind of deflect them, but the paddleboard got like a boost forward because of the strength of the animal,” he said. The shark continued its onslaught though. “It lunged out of the water and took about two feet of the paddle in its mouth, chomped down, and snapped it in half” Wardle explained. Then the shark came back a third time. “The shark chomped on the back of the paddleboard, kind of shaking it. I remember its eye just looking at me.”

Somehow they managed to stay balanced and afloat. Had they tipped overboard the story could have been an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy. “It was terrifying,” said Valentine. The two had to use their hands to maneuver the paddleboard back to shore, which took about 45 minutes. That gave them plenty of time to contemplate things. The terrifying experience gave them a new appreciation for life. And a new healthy combination of fear and respect for sharks.

“Definitely something to be aware of. Definitely always guests in the ocean, but it’s such a just extraordinary place, and even that experience with a shark, there was something so beautiful about it. Like it’s this magnificent creature and like totally terrifying, but I respect it,” she said.

Though the incident was something that would make most people stay out of the ocean for good, the two said they’re back to getting out on the water together and enjoying what they love to do.