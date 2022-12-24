Pennsylvania Woman Rescues Injured Red-Tailed Hawk, Gets Quite the Surprise

A Pennsylvania woman got quite a surprise when she stopped and rescued a stunned red-tailed hawk on the side of the road, only to have it regain consciousness in her backseat on the way to a wildlife refuge.

Cumberland County resident Erin Lutz explained that she had been driving home from work, headed toward Lancaster County when she watched a car in front of her “swipe” a red-tailed hawk. She said, “I just got off work. I was heading home. The third car in front of me swiped this hawk, and he spun in the middle of the road.”

Having watched the collision herself, Lutz pulled her car over on Boiling Springs Road and stepped out to save the bird.

“His eyes were open but [there was] no reaction,” the PA driver recalled. Picking him up off the ground, Lutz reached out to a local wildlife refuge called Raven Ridge. Experts there told her to grab the red-tailed hawk and bring him in if possible.

So, she did just that. Wrapping him up, she said, “[I] walked back to my vehicle, where I put him in the vehicle to take him to the rescue.”

Soon enough, though, the bird was no longer stunned and Lutz realized the hawk had regained its bearings.

Good Samaritan Has a Tale to Tell

“I heard a ruffle behind my driver’s seat, and I felt the wings hit the back of my seat,” Lutz said. Tracie Young, who spoke with Lutz about the injured bird, said to the woman, “Pull the car over immediately and get out and shut the door.”

Fortunately, WGAL reports that neither Lutz nor the bird was harmed, though it had to be a traumatic experience for both parties. As the driver waited for Tracie Young to arrive, the red-tailed hawk began flapping its way around her car, even managing to turn on the windshield wipers. Upon arriving, Young said, “That gave me an opportunity to slip into the car with towel and gloves and capture the bird.”

Fortunately, both Erin Lutz and the injured red-tailed hawk are doing well. After his run-in with the car, the news outlet states the bird sustained a cut on its leg. Until the cut heals, experts will put the animal in a special cage so he can practice perching again and taking short flights. From there, he’ll head to a larger cage before being released back into the wild.

