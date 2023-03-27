This Photo of a Bear Without Fur is Creeping People Out

What happens if all that glorious hair goes away? The sight of a bear without fur isn’t one many are prepared for, but here it is – alongside the most common cause.

We’ve all seen a hairless cat. They’re an acquired taste, to be sure. Some love them, others would rather lick chalk (myself included). And if you’ve been working with wildlife for as long as I have, you’ve seen hairless, well, everything, really.

Our brains are hard-wired to view mammals with fur. It’s in our DNA. So when that magnificent coat is taken away, the results are a literal shock to the system. Bears are no exception to this, and their unique builds can make the sight of a bear without fur all the more startling. It’s like seeing a man-dog, as Twitter has been learning the past 24 hours:

This is what a bear without fur looks like.



“This is what a bear without fur looks like,” Fascinating captions the photo on Twitter. The “startling” look at a bear without fur is an older one that comes from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The look is so startling, in fact, that quite a few folklorists have attributed the sight of hairless bears as the source of the werewolf legend. And there’s a common-enough culprit to give this leverage: mange.

Mange: The Plight of a Bear Without Fur

This EPA photo is of a bear with mange. Specifically, it’s an Andean bear, or spectacled bear. These South American bruins are no stranger to the mite-caused disease. Neither are our American black bears, as the horrible bear-mange outbreak of 2021 showed.

Mange, a highly contagious skin disease, begins in any mammal with mites. The condition affects many wild and domestic species, and can be highly-contagious under the right circumstances. Spread happens by direct contact with infected individuals and through the sharing of feed, objects, habitat, or any areas of use.

In that Virginia black bear outbreak, the culprit was Sarcoptes scabiei: a mite that burrows into the skin and is so tiny that it can only be seen through a microscope. These awful buggers remain common, too. So if you ever see a werewolf in Virginia – it’s a hairless Eastern black bear.

As for those “werewolves,” mange was first described in European scientific literature in the 17th century, but far-predates a scientific understanding of the disease. Over the years, numerous studies have been conducted on the disease and its effects on various animal populations. Some outbreaks led to significant declines in animal populations.

In recent years, mange continues to be a significant health issue for many mammal species in Europe and North America. Thankfully,efforts are underway to better understand the disease and develop effective methods for managing and treating it.