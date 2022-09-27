PHOTO: Coyote Hit by Car in Illinois Was Stuck in Grille Until Neighbors Called for Help

A woman in Lake County, Illinois hit a coyote with her car, and apparently didn’t stop driving, according to local wildlife officials.

According to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation’s Facebook post, the collision occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 25, in Lake County, which is about forty miles north of Chicago.



The driver continued home with the coyote stuck in the grille of her car. Reportedly, neighbors then noticed the coyote and called for help.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and animal control arrived to the scene to free the coyote. The coyote suffered “significant injuries to his right rear paw.” The animal also had signs of internal injuries, local authorities said.

Wildlife officials said coyotes never act aggressive when rescued. Instead, they normally act scared of rescuers.

“Please always stop when you hit an animal or if you think you might have hit anything!” wildlife experts urged.

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation also shared a story of a similar situation involving a coyote named “Vern.”

“For those of you who might remember, we had a similar situation many years ago with Vern,” the group wrote in their Facebook post. “Vern was struck by a car and also lodged in the grille. The gentleman drove to work with the coyote in the grille of his car.”

“When he arrived at work, his coworkers told him that there was a fox (which turned out to be a coyote) in the grille of his car. Waukegan Animal Control extricated him and brought him to us for care.”

The group reported terrific news for Vern. “Vern had sustained three broken legs and his rehab was extensive but he made a full recovery and was released months later.”

Coyote Sneaks Into Ohio Home and Surprises Homeowners

A coyote snuck into a family’s house as they were packing their cars for an upcoming trip. The coyote slunk into the first-floor bathroom and stayed in the bathroom overnight.

A family in Trenton, Ohio, which is located about 40 miles outside of Cincinnati, found the coyote hours later.

Apparently, family members in the house used that bathroom during the night while the coyote was in the home. However, eventually, one of the family members saw the creature while they were in the bathroom.

Obviously, they panicked, and the family immediately called the police around 5 am on Friday, September 9th. According to the Trenton Police Department, they were unsure what animal it was at first because the owner didn’t want to get too close to the animal.

The creature basically camouflaged itself against the tan tiles and beige-colored walls of the house.

A picture of the coyote is available here. The animal’s ear is visible behind the toilet.

“Officers (were) able to safely remove the coyote and release him back to nature unharmed,” police said in a statement. A second photo shows the coyote out in the grass with its teeth snarled.

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” police said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office.”