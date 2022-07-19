PHOTO: Deer Spotted Wandering in Idaho With Trash Can Lid Around Neck

A mule deer doe was the center of quite a bit of concern recently in Idaho after she was found with her head stuck in a metal garbage can lid. According to reports, the Idaho Fish and Game’s (IDFG) office in McCall, Idaho began fielding a “flurry” of calls about the deer last week. While this was an issue of concern regarding the mule deer’s safety, experts note that the lid was not tight on the deer’s neck. Check out the photos here. Initially, however, the lid did not seem to be affecting the mule doe’s moving ability, officials noted.

Idaho Fish And Game Respond To Calls About The Mule Deer

It didn’t take long for the McCall Idaho Fish and Game office to find the mule deer after receiving multiple calls. However, since the garbage can lid was not affecting the deer’s ability to eat or move, the Fish and Game staff decided to wait before stepping in to help. The agency’s hope was that the mule doe would be able to remove the lid herself.

However, by the next morning, staff once again began receiving calls regarding the doe’s predicament. The lid was still around her neck.

Officials Easily Remove The Lid From The Doe’s Neck

The staff at the Idaho Fish and Game set out to once again track down the doe. Once the officials found her, they were able to sedate the doe with the help of some local area residents. Thankfully, the lid slid right off the mule deer’s neck. It was a happy ending to a situation that could have been a lot worse for the doe. It’s not uncommon for wildlife to face major injuries in similar situations.

The Area Fish and Game Agencies Recieve Regular Calls Regarding Similar Concerns

This Idaho area is known well for its vast wildlife. Particularly the large heard of town deer. The staff at the local Fish and Game agencies have received calls to rescue deer tangled in a variety of “town” objects. According to reports, the staff has removed a variety of items from the area deer. Some of these include Christmas lights, metal plumbing pipes and fixtures, large rodent traps, hammocks, or even plastic materials such as plastic cups.

“We know that many Idaho residents who live in close proximity to wildlife value that opportunity,” notes Regional Communications Manager Brian Pearson.

“But it comes with some additional responsibilities to keep wildlife wild and out of trouble,” the official continues. “This serves as a good reminder for the public to occasionally check their yards and remove anything that could entangle or attract wildlife.”