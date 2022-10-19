PHOTO: Family Catches Two Huge Pythons in the Act in Their Shower

A woman in Australia walked to the bathroom to use the shower in her home. That’s when she discovered it was already occupied—by two massive pythons.

The two reptiles appeared to be mating or fighting in the photograph, as they are entangled. However, as Animalia reports, October through mid-December is the mating season for carpet pythons in Australia.

When the woman found the snakes in the shower, she immediately called for help. A photo shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows the snakes were

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows they arrived to find the snakes clearly needed to get a room. “Imagine walking in to have a shower to see these two snakes already in there,” the service wrote in an Oct. 16 Facebook post.

“The elderly lady got the fright of her life and called us straight away,” the service said. W

We don’t know exactly how these ” two troublemakers” got into the shower was not revealed, but they were escorted out and freed “back into the bush.”

You can view the image of the two entangled pythons below, and be lucky that it wasn’t in your home!

The Facebook post garnered over 4,300 reactions and 2,300 comments as of October 18. Many people note how they’d want to move quickly if they found one of these pythons in their home.

“The only people I’d be calling would be the real estate agents and that would be on my way to the airport,” one user joked.

Python Removed From Family’s Living Room Recliner Chair

An Australian reptile wrangler named Stuart McKenzie was called to a family home. They had a problem: a huge python was nestled inside their recliner chair in their house.

McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook. The video shows what happened when he visited Palmwoods, Queensland, to investigate the snake.

McKenzie arrived to find a “rather large” carpet python. It had curled up into the bottom of a recliner chair. The man eventually removed the top of the chair to get the snake out.

“It took a while and was a delicate process but we were able to get the snake out eventually and relocate it back into the bush,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

Plenty of Facebook users took to the comments to remark on the viral video.

One user claims to have had a similar problem with her children’s snake in the past. “My Children’s python has gotten into my recliner twice! So hard to get him out! The warm wheat pack lured him out the second time.”

“Um I think I will take a seat elsewhere!” another person joked.

Dealing with the occasional python under the recliner is very much an Australian problem to have.