PHOTO: Family Enjoying Popular River Never Saw Impressively-Camouflaged Crocodile

This family of tourists had no idea there was a hidden crocodile nearby while they enjoyed a popular river in Australia. Then, a passerby came up and notified them of a hidden crocodile resting in dirty water mere yards in front of them.

A sandy beachline with a gazebo and flip flops is depicted in the photograph. However, if you look more closely, you can see the camouflaged croc lurking in the murky water.

The family having a recreational day in Wenlock River in Cape York never saw the crocodile, and were incredibly thankful to avoid an encounter with the reptile.

Jeremaine Agale posted a photo of the crocodile. She posted it on the “To The Cape York And Back Information” Facebook page.

“I know we live in crocodile country, but always be vigilant,” she wrote.

“When will people learn,” one commenter wrote under the image. “Love how non-locals think that they know better than locals; that place is full of crocodiles. Very lucky that [the family is] alive to tell the story. The Wenlock is full of crocodiles and a lot bigger than that one in the picture. Never swim in dirty, unclean water, always make sure the water is crystal clear so you can see the bottom but even still you’re not safe because that’s their territory.”

Another wrote: “I was told in Darwin that for every 1 that you see there is another 7.”

“According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, there have been 12 deaths in the state caused by crocs from 1975 to 2021 and 41 non-fatal attacks,” Yahoo! News Australia stated. “Two of those were in the Cape York Peninsula.”

That’s harrowing news for the family, who luckily escaped without incident.

Crocodiles Possess Insanely Powerful Jaw Force

Crocodiles possess by far the strongest bite force of any animal, and it’s not very close.

The jaws can bite down with immense force, by far the strongest bite of any animal. The force of a large crocodile’s bite is more than 22,000 newtons which was measured in a 5.5 m (18 ft) Nile crocodile in the wild.

An American alligator possesses a bite force of 9,800 N, while a great white shark’s largest confirmed bite force was 18,220 N.

Crocodiles have between 60-110 teeth at any given time. They cycle through about 4,000 in a lifetime. Also, when a crocodile sheds a tooth, a small replacement quickly replaces it. They can miraculously replace each of their 80 teeth up to 50 times over their lifespan.

Crocodiles are mainly nocturnal hunters. However, if needed, they will hunt at all times. They maintain excellent night vision. Their sense of smell and hearing are also very well-developed.