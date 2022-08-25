PHOTO: Fish With Bizarre ‘Blue-Green’ Mouths Are Being Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for answers after some anglers snagged strange-looking fish from Navajo Lake. Jim McDonald and Steve Craig were having a good day fishing when they noticed something strange on two of the pike that they caught, and it’s gone viral. Blue-green coloration in the mouths of two fish. Not sure what they were looking at, they turned to wildlife officials and social media for answers.

Have you ever caught a fish that looked like it had just been fed a whole bag of Fun Dip? Well, then these pictures might look familiar. McDonald and his friend were perplexed by what they saw. They noted that the water was relatively warm and these two fish were caught on near a seaweed bed.

“Steve caught a 35-inch pike trolling in much deeper water,” McDonald wrote in a post,” and his fish did not have any signs of blue coloring. Water temp was 73 F and the fish were biting all over the lake. NMDGF fish biologists periodically receive similar reports of pike from Navajo Lake with blue-green mouths. They suspect this coloring is related to diet or possibly genetics.”

Check out the photos below and see them for yourself.

So, it seems like wildlife officials have seen this in the past. The question remains, what is it? Fish have all kinds of strange things going on that we don’t fully understand. Fish are able to change colors under certain stressors such as fear or while hunting.

Who knows why these blue-green-mouthed pikes are the way they are, but we might be closer today than we were yesterday.

