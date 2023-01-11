PHOTO: Gorgeous Leucistic Red-Tailed Hawk Spotted in Missouri

A stunning red-tailed hawk was photographed in Missouri today, one that lacks that signature red tail due to leucism. Instead she’s nearly all-white, which is typically an indicator of a leucistic or piebald condition rather than albinism.

Taken by Steve Jaeger, the photo shows how this gorgeous hawk still has the signature black beak tip of the species, as well as several pigmented back and tail feathers. Her primary and secondary flight feathers, however, are stark white. So are her crown and neck feathers, giving her a striking “ghost hawk” appearance. Take a look:

This leucistic Red-tailed hawk was spotted in Newton County.



Leucism is a genetic anomaly in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation. Albinism involves the total absence of melanin – which is the substance in a body that produces skin pigmentation.



“This leucistic Red-tailed hawk was spotted in Newton County,” the Missouri Department of Conservation captions as they share Jaeger’s photo. As the organization states, “Leucism is a genetic anomaly in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation.” Albinism, however, “involves the total absence of melanin – which is the substance in a body that produces skin pigmentation,” they clarify.

Leucism and albinism are often confused, as are both with piebald animals. All three conditions result in changes to the pigmentation of an animal’s features, but albinism is the only one that results in an all-white animal alongside pink being the dominant color of eyes, skin, etc.

What’s the Difference Between Leucistic, Piebald, and Albino?

In the case of this red-tailed hawk, leucism is the culprit, not albinism. The giveaways are those black feathers, beak tip, and the yellow of her legs.

Piebald, however, is a form of leucism and not a different condition altogether. Leucistic animals can have irregular patches of white while keeping normal coloration elsewhere, as this red-tailed hawk shows. She would be fully leucistic to most wildlife biologists, though, because she is predominantly white.

A one-year-old albino alligator is pictured at Paris’ aquarium on February 12, 2014. This animal is the result of a captive breeding program aiming at protecting endangered species. (Photo credit: ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

When an animal features more of a patchwork of white-to-normal coloration, this is when piebald is the correct, defining term. Or, you may hear some conservationists refer to this as the “piebald effect” of leucism itself. All of this can be the result of something as simple as an injury to an animal. More intense cases of leucism are typically the result of a genetic imbalance or improper nutrition, however.

This is the defining difference between leucism and albinism. Albinism is a genetic condition resulting from mutations of the genes that produce melanin within an animal. Since melanin controls the pigmentation (or color) of an animal, everything from their skin to feathers (or fur), claws, nails, eyes, and so-forth will appear pale.

Leucism, on the other hand, is not a genetic mutation. Instead, it is the result of defects in pigment cells that arise during an animal’s development.