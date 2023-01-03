PHOTO: Incredibly Rare ‘Fogbow’ Appears Over Florida Coast

Florida residents were treated with a rare weather phenomenon in the sky yesterday as the new year began. According to reports, a “fogbow” arched over areas of the Sunshine State.

Sure, we’ve all heard – and seen – a rainbow. But how many have set eyes on the rainbow’s ghostly cousin, the fogbow? Well, some Florida residents were treated to just this. The unique event comes as the new year gets underway when one of these unusual sights developed over the Florida horizon.

The Fogbow Is Similar To A Rainbow – Just With A Different Color Separation

In a post shared to Facebook by the US National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, we learn a little bit about what, exactly, a fogbow is. According to weather experts, a fogbow has a similar makeup to a rainbow. Only the color separations are slightly different.

“Fog bow!” exclaims a Monday night Facebook post from the US Weather Service in Melbourne.

“One of our forecasters sent us this picture from Viera,” the post continues. “A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared.”

This makeup of the unique weather phenomenon ends up making the bow appear mostly white. Thus the name, “fogbow.”

Fogbows Appear Only When The Conditions Are Just Right

Also called “ghost bows” or “white rainbows” the fogbow is much rarer than the often spotted rainbow. While a rainbow needs very specific conditions to appear in the sky, a fogbow needs even more unusual conditions to form. In both the formation of a rainbow and a fogbow, the light is interacting with moisture droplets in the air.

When light travels through water it moves slower than it does in the air. The light also refracts under these conditions, bending it within the droplet and again as it leaves the droplet. The fogbows droplets are much smaller than that of a rainbow making these appear to be smeared, officials note. This also makes fogbows appear to be wider than a rainbow.

Fog Will Continue To Build In The Area

According to weather officials, the Melbourne area of Florida can expect to see foggy conditions continue to build. However, the fogbows likely won’t continue developing as the conditions continue.

Another fogbow was recently spotted over San Francisco. A pic of the unique phenomenon was shared by the photographer who captured it in a Twitter post.

“Yesterday morning, I went for a walk in the Marin Headlands and saw a sight unlike any I’d seen before…” the Twitter user shared with the pic.