WATCH: Man Removes Ears, Lips and Fingers to Look Like ‘Black Alien,’ Ends up Looking Like a Reptile

Over the years, tattoos and piercings have become far more commonplace, with over 30% of Americans having at least one tattoo and around 50% with at least one piercing. Anthony Loffredo is anything but common, however, and has gone to lengths most wouldn’t even consider making his ultimate dream a reality – turning himself into a “black alien.”

What began as a few tattoos have now become an entire body scribbled over with ink, including his eyeballs. And that’s the tamest part. In his quest to become an alien on Earth, Loffredo has split his tongue like a snake, filed his teeth into unnatural shapes and dyed them blue, and added a large hole above his chin with gauges, through which his lower teeth are clearly visible.

Additionally, Loffredo has undergone several amputations. These include his nostrils, both ears, his upper lip, and two fingers – he’s looking into removing an entire leg as well. To receive these controversial procedures, Loffredo often travels from his home in France to a body modification shop in Spain, a country in which these elective amputations are legal.

As of April 2022, he had about 30 silicone implants to change the structure and appearance of his face and skull and more recently began adding them to his arms, which he hopes to “fill” completely.

The body modification process, which Loffredo affectionately calls his “Black Alien Project Evolution,” is nearly 50% complete, according to the Frenchman. When it’s all said and done, he’ll be free of his left leg, with implants filling his arms, torso, right leg, shoulders, and ribs. He dreams of one day replacing his skin with metal, though this is an impossible feat under the constraints of Earthly science.

Body Modded Man Claims His Mother Supports His Black Alien Project

According to the now 33-year-old Anthony Loffredo, his Black Alien Project Evolution began when he was 27. His face is now completely unrecognizable and even the most ardent tattoo enthusiasts would call his body modifications extreme, but Loffredo has no regrets.

On the contrary, he claims that his bizarre quest has only made him more confident, as he now feels more like himself. And while many mothers anger at the sight of a single tattoo marring their child’s skin, Anthony says his is fully supportive of having a Black Alien as a son.

“There are people who are open-minded and there are people who are close-minded,” he told LADbible. “That’s the way it is. That’s how it will be for all of humanity… I can’t make everyone be open to everything.”

As one could guess, however, Loffredo’s decision to give himself an inhuman appearance hasn’t come without its share of hardships. After having his upper lip removed, for instance, the Frenchman had to relearn how to speak. And though his unusual appearance didn’t stop him from finding love, he does struggle in other areas of life.

The Black Alien explained that he can’t get a job because of his looks, and going out in public can be a challenge. Loffredo says that local restaurants have banned him from visiting because he frightens the other customers. At the end of the day, however, he still feels his alien appearance is his true self and wouldn’t change it.