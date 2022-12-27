PHOTO: Mesmerizing ‘Pancake Ice’ Forms Beneath Michigan Waterfall

Pancake ice—two words that we don’t normally see in a sentence together. The strange pairing of words, though, actually does describe a real-life weather phenomenon, one that occurs only in frigid cold waters. Photos of pancake ice beneath a Michigan waterfall began circulating online recently as vast regions of the U.S. endured harsh winter weather over the holiday weekend.

UPI reports that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of the unusual pancake ice on Facebook after the strange ice formations were shaped at the bottom of fall at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the state’s Upper Peninsula.

The circular flat ice gets its name as its shape closely resembles one of our favorite syrupy breakfast meals.

Hung Tao Shen, a research professor in hydraulic engineering at Clarkson University in New York, provided further insight regarding the formation of the strange pancake ice.

The professor said that pancake ice forms when, “The [water] velocity outside the pool is larger than that in the pool, causing a sheer force, making the floes rotate and forming them into a circular shape.”

Further, pancake ice drastically varies in size. The Detroit Free Press reports that these circular ice formations range in size from less than a foot, like those seen in the photo above, to approximately 10 feet across in larger bodies of water such as the ocean.

Extreme Winter Weather Gives Way to Much More Than Pancake Ice

Pancake ice is one of the few positives that frigid cold and winter weather have treated us to this week. Instead, tragedy continues to reign supreme, with what many have called the blizzard of a lifetime leading to 60 deaths so far in states including spanning multiple regions of the country.

NY officials have tallied 28 of the 60 deaths alone, with dozens of others reported from all over the country. One NY death came when a 22-year-old North Carolina native was driving home from work to her family. Record snowfall and low visibility reportedly left her stranded in her vehicle for 20 hours prior to `her death.

In Ohio, a 46-car-pile-up caused by extreme winter weather resulted in the deaths of a pregnant mom and a teenager, among several others. Back in NY, first responders continue to work to reach trapped individuals amid mass power outages and record cold. Early in the week, officials declared that residents of the state are at “war with Mother Nature.”

80-mile-per-hour winds further prevented motorists from traveling anywhere, including first responders. As frigid wind and snow whipped Buffalo specifically, reports state it marked the first time in history that the city’s fire department could not respond to any calls. As a result, state officials called in the National Guard, but the situation remains precarious nonetheless.