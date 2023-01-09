PHOTO: Ray Fulcher Drops Huge Buck On Hunting Trip With Luke Combs

Fast-rising country music singer and hit songwriter Ray Fulcher recently dropped a huge buck while on a hunting trip with his good buddy, country music superstar Luke Combs. Fulcher shared pictures of the buck on Instagram this morning. Looking at the caption, it looks like he hunted hard to make it happen in Mississippi. He said it took more than 50 hours in the deer stand this week before he got lucky and dropped the big 9-pointer.

Fulcher also used the post to sneak in a “Go Dawgs” as he prepares to root on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in tonight’s NCAA Football National Championship. According to Online Athens, Fulcher has an undergraduate and master’s degree from UGA and actually worked as a student staffer and graduate assistant with the football program during his time on campus. He also got started on his music career back in that same college town too.

Of course, hunting trips are always better with buddies, and it looks like Ray Fulcher is sharing deer camp with Luke Combs this week. The two are pictured together alongside Fulcher’s buck in matching Mossy Oak camouflage. Combs recently partnered with the iconic camo brand to bring fans limited edition crocs that are perfect for those who love country music and the great outdoors. Fulcher and Combs have teamed up for some pretty big collaborations in the past too.

Ray Fulcher Co-Wrote Some of Luke Combs’ Biggest Hits

Ray Fulcher and Luke Combs have a history of teaming up for more than just successful deer hunting trips. The creative process for many country singers tends to be more productive when it’s a team effort. The two friends are known to jam together and co-write songs. Music Mayhem previously reported that Fulcher has co-writing credits on more than 20 different songs recorded by Combs, including some of his biggest hits.

While Fulcher estimates he’s written probably 1,000 songs, 21 of them were recorded as part of Luke Comb’s last three albums. Several of those songs have reached #1 on the radio charts, including When It Rains It Pours, Lovin On You, Even Though I’m Leaving, and Does To Me, which is a duet with Eric Church. Other notable Combs songs co-written by Fulcher include Memories Are Made Of and I Got Away With You.

Check Out Fulcher’s Newest Album Spray Painted Line

Fulcher has also written hits for the Zac Brown Band and Riley Green. He’s one of the most well-respected songwriters in Nashville. Last year he also went all in on a country music career beyond just co-writing songs though. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut as a performer in 2021. He also released a big-time album titled Spray Painted Line. Highlight songs from the project include All Gas No Brakes, Girl In It, Bucket List Beers, and Way Out.

Perhaps his most recognizable song is one that’s very fitting tonight’s game. It’s titled Love Ya Son, Go Dawgs. The song and music video show how Georgia Football is bigger than just a sport down in the Peach State. It’s something that brings families together and helps glue a whole state together. The song wraps up with the lyrics “That coach up in Athens got them boys playin’ pretty good ball. Anyway, I love you, son, go Dawgs. “