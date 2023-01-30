Photo Reveals Baby Octopuses Still Inside Their Eggs, and This is Both Haunting and Beautiful

Did you know that female deep-sea octopuses have the longest brooding period ever recorded? They watch over their developing young for a staggering 53 months (four and a half years). During that time, the babies develop from jelly-like eggs to fully formed octopi in miniature, just waiting to burst forth from their egg sacs and begin their lives in the sea.

Another difference between octopuses and most other fish and land animals? The egg sacs are completely clear, allowing a somewhat unsettling yet magical view of the earliest life stage of the majestic mollusk.

At birth, a hatchling’s mantle (the casing that contains the majority of its internal organs) is a mere half-inch across. Despite their tiny size, however, newborn octopuses are born ready for life underwater.

In addition to the ability to swim, a hatchling is already more than capable of sensing and capturing prey. Their mothers don’t leave them completely empty-handed, though. Baby octopuses are born with large internal yolk sacs, which they use to feed for several days while learning their way around the food chain. This is great news for the newborns, who begin their lives entirely alone – without a mother or father to guide them.

The Brutal Mating Rituals of Octopuses

Not all octopuses have the marathon brooding period of the deep-sea variety. Giant Pacific Octopi, for example, incubate for around 6-7 months, while others grow in their egg sacs for a mere 50 days before bursting free.

The thing they all have in common? Octopuses are semelparous animals, meaning they reproduce only once in their lifespans and die shortly after. The male dies first, perishing only a few months after mating. Meanwhile, the female lives a little longer to watch over her eggs. As they get closer to hatching, however, things take a violent turn.

Immediately after laying her eggs, a female octopus will stop eating, weakening herself over time. Her body deflates, her skin goes slack, her eyes grow cloudy, and her once-vibrant color drains away. Then, when the egg sacs turn clear and the babies are visible inside, she takes the self-destructive measures up a notch.

Leaving her protective huddle over her eggs behind, the mother octopus will beat herself against rocks, tear at her own skin, and sometimes even eat chunks of her own arms – anything to cause her own death.

According to experts, this grisly process is the result of a chemical change in the body after mating. After laying eggs, a female octopus begins to change her production and use of cholesterol. As a result, her production of steroid hormones increases, sparking the beginning of the gruesome end of her life.

While no one knows the purpose of this process for sure, prevailing theories suggest it’s actually a means of self-preservation. Not of the individual octopus, of course, but of the entire species. Because octopi are cannibals, the survival of older individuals would likely result in a mass devouring of each other’s young.