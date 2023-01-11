Photo Reveals Man With Pants Down, Peeing Atop Erupting Kilauea Volcano

Another day, another tourist setting the internet ablaze by broadcasting their disrespectful behavior for the world to see. This time, the tourist in question is a man visiting Hawaii who thought pulling his pants down and peeing into the crater of the island’s sacred Kilauea volcano was a good idea.

As so many do, the man then posted his antics on Instagram, a choice that quickly made him famous in the worst possible way. The reaction to his ill-advised post was so intensely negative that he subsequently deleted his account entirely.

Not only is Kilauea actively erupting, making peeing into it especially foolish, but the volcano is also of great significance to Hawaiian natives. “Many foreigners do not understand how we kanaka [Native Hawaiians] feel about our relationship to the places and spaces here in the islands that we live in,” Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, explained to Hawaii News Now.

Though the incriminating post is now deleted, reactions from angry social media users can still be found all across the internet. “Pathetic behavior,” one user wrote. “Respect the ‘āina [the land] or go home,” another said.

“People here (us locals) are very upset about this,” added a third. “Just added one more thing rude tourists do here on our islands. No respect for Hawaii, amongst other things. They should just stay home if they’re going to be disrespectful a–holes.”

Man Breaks the Law Peeing Into Kilauea Volcano

According to a Hawaii Volcanoes National Park representative, the man choosing to pee into Kilauea wasn’t just insulting to Hawaiians, it was actually illegal.

“Not only does this seem to depict the improper disposal of human waste in a developed area, which is in violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations, but it also demonstrates a lack of understanding and disregard for the cultural significance of Kilauea,” they said in a statement.

The VNP rep added that the park has public restrooms available to its visitors 24 hours a day, making the man’s actions even more unjustifiable.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first, nor likely the last, such incident to take place at a Hawaiian volcano. Back in November, a man who recently moved to the Big Island posted a video of himself peeing into Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s largest volcano.

Following the upload, he, too, received an enormous amount of backlash. Ultimately, the new Hawaiian begged for forgiveness from his fellow locals in a public apology.

“I would ask for our kanaka and kamaaina alike, and for other foreigners who may live here, please let us consider what kind of Hawaii we create and what kind of Hawaii we endorse in terms of the things that we do and don’t do in our home,” said Wong-Kalu. “We all have a responsibility, so let’s all do better.”