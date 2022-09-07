PHOTO: Snake Appears to Have Died After Twisting Itself Into a Knot on Someone’s Porch

Ever seen a pretzel-like snake? Us neither. According to a recent Reddit post, a snake tied itself into a knot and died on someone’s front porch.

The pic, uploaded from the Reddit user InspktrGdgt, shows the serpent lying dead outside, with a knot in the middle of its torso. “This snake that knotted themselves up and died on my deck,” the caption to the pic read.

While the pic shocked many users on the internet, serpents can do this by accident. However, it’s more prevalent in pythons and boa constrictors. These species are known for coiling around their prey as a way to suffocate it to death. However, it’s unclear what species is in the Reddit pic.

After the post was uploaded, many users commented on the post, which now has more than 60,000 reactions.

“With the experience with snakes I have I would says I’ve never seen a snake get themselves into a knot they couldn’t easily get out of. Especially not a tight one? How would a snake honestly tie themselves [into] a tight knot like this,” one Reddit user wrote under the post.

“Bro.. did you tie a snake into a knot?” asked another user. Another Redditor chimed in: “I’ve heard before that snakes can’t actually tie themselves in knots like that, and imagining a scenario where a snake decided to and had the full physical capability to have its front half go full speed ahead and its back half go full speed backwards while it just so happened to be twisted around itself is implausible to say the least. Someone left him like that.”

The most likely cause for this odd phenomenon is a rare disease called inclusion body disease (IBD), which scientists first discovered in the 1980s.

Rare virus could’ve caused snake’s odd twisting

In these reptiles, the Ebola-like virus affects the central nervous system and can cause them to tie themselves into knots and, as a result, kill themselves.

Snakes with this virus will also display other odd behaviors. For instance, some people have also observed them looking up to the sky and unable to flip over. In addition, infected snakes can also act “drunk,” displaying strange behavior such as moving their heads back and forth.

Once an infected snake gets tangled up, it’s challenging for them to become unknotted without assistance. However, the virus does not usually cause very tight knots.

InspktrGdgt also commented on the Reddit post, saying they lived alone and didn’t think someone would have done this.

“I don’t like snakes, I don’t touch snakes. I saw this in the morning, snapped a pic and then used a leaf to push it into a bucket and threw it in the compost,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user also revealed that if they find more evidence of how this occurred, they will post it.