PHOTO: ‘Unfashionable’ Shark Stuck in Deadly Outfit in the Caribbean

A shark off the waters of the Cayman Islands was photographed by a diver along the ocean floor while wearing a skirt. The crazy photograph was taken by diver Brad Nelson. He spotted the shark on October 14th, posting photos online to Facebook shortly after.

However, the situation isn’t as cute as it seems. The nurse shark is actually trapped in the outfit, and closer inspections of the photos reveal that the cloth is slowly tightening around the shark as it grows.

Marine biologists want to find the predator to free it from the skirt. They’ll be on the lookout on future diving expeditions.

The shark was seen on the north side of the island at the Eagleray Pass “but could be anywhere,” according to local officials. The site is a popular diving site, which is located along an ocean floor wall called the North Wall. According to Xtreme Spots, the site gets its name from its abundance of eagle rays.

Nelson posted photos to Facebook and joked with a pun, referring to it as a “very unfashionable” situation.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have my fancy scissors to help him out of his predicament,” wrote Nelson, who is the owner-operator of Cayman University Divers. “Perhaps I’ll see him again.”

The size of the shark was not revealed in the post. However, the species can grow to 12 feet off the Cayman Islands, according to Visitcaymanisland.com.

“The nurse shark occurs throughout the Caribbean, and is one of the more commonly seen sharks, most often observed ‘sleeping’ under ledges or in holes in the reef during the daytime,” the site reports. “They are harmless and not aggressive but will bite if they are provoked.”

Maine Woman Catches Great White Shark Shredding Apart Porpoise in Chilling Clip

A family visiting islands in Casco Bay in Maine last Friday saw something they’ve “never seen anything like” before. What they saw was a great white shark shredding a porpoise near Cliff Island.

Kasey Lyn Watkins started videoing the scene when her 8-year-old daughter, Kali, saw the young shark pursue its porpoise carcass.

“Thanks to citizen scientists Kasey Lyn Watkins and family for sending me info about their amazing sighting,” said John Chisholm, a shark biologist. Chisholm runs the social media account “MA Sharks.” Watkins reported the scene to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Over a dozen sightings were seen off the coast of Cape Cod last weekend, with large numbers reported elsewhere.

“It’s a good reminder that white sharks occur off Maine and they don’t just eat seals,” Chisholm said.

Watkins, 35, said the family was heading to Boothbay for the weekend. They were about to leave Casco Bay around 2:40 p.m.

That’s when she heard her daughter yell “that she just saw a shark come out of the water and eat something.”

The family looked out to the water and realized the beast was eating a porpoise. It “was still coming back for more,” Watkins said.