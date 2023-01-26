PHOTO: USFWS Sparks Debate Over Nicknames For Common ‘Bug’ That Isn’t a Bug At All

What do you call these little bugs? USFWS’s recent photo has Americans sending in names that range from regional to hysterical.

Roly poly. Pill-bug. Doodlebug. Marvin!? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is asking for “no fighting in the comments, please” as they unleash their most recent “informal twitter poll.” The question? “What do you call these critters?”

“Flip over a log, a rock or other kinds of ground debris, and you might find these armored tanks scurrying away. Say hello to the woodlouse. Your mildew, fungus, decaying vegetation-eating friend,” USFWS continues. And as they cite, these harmless little fellas aren’t actually bugs at all! So what are they, then?

Informal Twitter poll. What do you call these critters?



Team Roly Poly and Team Doodlebug, please no fighting in the comments. 😉



📷: Courtesy of Dann Thombs (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://t.co/ahpmZ5Chym pic.twitter.com/nQOVS0D9zZ — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) January 23, 2023

“They’re actually terrestrial crustaceans! There are over 3,500 different species of woodlice, and they have a variety of regional names,” USFWS cites. And without a doubt, the best name comes courtesy of a father’s response.

“I used to call them roly polies. but when my daughter was three she started calling them Marvins for some reason. And it’s kind of stuck around here. So, what you have there, is a Marvin,” replies Eltervoog to the Twitter poll.

“Your daughter is awesome and we’re adding Marvins to the list of informal names,” USFWS responds. Which is the only acceptable outcome.

Meet the Woodlouse, A.K.A. Marvin

Pill-bugs, a widespread and harmless species that rolls into a ball as a defence strategy, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

We’ve all seen them. These endearing little “bugs” are found across the planet, from America to Australia. But they’re not bugs, or insects, at all. In fact, they’re tiny relatives of shrimp, lobsters, and other crustaceans. If you’ve ever marveled over a fascinating trilobite fossil, these guys are a modern, land-dwelling equivalent.

Bugs are, specifically, insects belonging to the group Hemiptera. An insect must have piercing mouthparts to be considered a true bug. And insects in general all have a three-part body with a chitinous exoskeleton covering it. They also have compound eyes, one pair of antennae, and three pairs of jointed legs; six in total. And as you can clearly see, the woodlouse, or pill-bug, has a whole lot more than six legs. Instead, they sport a whopping 14!

But the woodlouse’s most defining feature is also their most endearing. All true woodlouse, or pill-bugs, can roll their body into a ball. This is what gives them their perfect scientific family name: Armadillidiidae.

Growing up in Tennessee, we called the woodlouse a roly poly. Roly poly bug is common, too. As is pill-bug, and my northern friends know them as doodlebugs. But what do you call these little guys? Here’s to hoping it’s Marvin from now on. Unless it’s one of their terrifying sea louse relatives. Those are not Marvins.