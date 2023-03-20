Photographer Catches Bald Eagle Snagging Pizza Slice in Parking Lot

Even the most regal and iconic species of wildlife are apparently down to crush a piece of pizza every once in a while. Fresh fish is the staple of most bald eagles’ diets. They will supplement that with waterfowl, turtles, rabbits, squirrels, snakes, and whatever other bite-sized critter they can fit in their talons and catch with their eagle eye. They will also scavenge for carrion. And if it’s available, America’s favorite bird will also grab a bite of one of America’s favorite foods.

The pizza-eating eagle was caught on camera by a nature photographer in Connecticut. The story was recently shared by Fox News. Photographer Doug Gemmell was snapping pics with his Nikon D500 camera back on March 8th. The retired banker photographs birds, insects, and nature for fun now these days. He particularly likes trying to get pictures of eagles fishing. Catching an eagle fishing for pizza was an all-new experience for him. “I want to get some action shots and well, that was some action shot,” he said. “It’s not quite the fish [picture], but it was an interesting photo, to say the least.”

He was watching the bird soar through the sky when he saw it drop its legs down and swoop. “That’s a sign they are going to grab something,” he said. “I didn’t know it was a pizza until I got home.” Gemmell said the young eagle was later chased down by 4 crows that were apparently interested in dining on the same piece of pizza pie. “It’s pretty unique. I don’t know if there are any other pictures of eagles snatching a pizza,” he said. “The real joy of this whole thing is seeing something I’ve never seen before. It’s America’s bird, and it likes pizza.”

Injured Bald Eagle Learns to Fly Again With the Help of West Virginia Avian Center

Everybody loves a good comeback story. As an overall species, the bald eagle’s comeback from the brink of extinction is one of the greatest conservation stories in American history. The story of this individual bald eagle’s successful recovery is pretty epic too, though. According to Fox News, the bird was hunting over farmland near the West Virginia town of Greenville last year. That’s when it flew into a farmer’s fence. It became entangled in wires and struggled to break free before breaking a wing. The bird also had a bad case of lead poisoning.

The injured bird was discovered by farm employees. They contacted the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. One of the state’s Natural Resources Police Officers named J.C. Wheeler responded to the situation. He was able to carefully untangle the bird without causing further damage. He then took it to the Three Rivers Avian Center about 25 miles away.

After A Scary Injury, The Tough Bird Is Taking Flight Again

Wendy Perrone, the executive director of the Avian Center was not optimistic about the bird’s recovery. “When I first saw the extent of the eagle’s injuries — the broken bone and all that lacerated tissue — I didn’t know if he would make it.” A blood sample also revealed heavy levels of lead present in the bird. “There was enough lead in his system to make him very sick,” she said. She thought the best-case scenario was that the bird’s life could be saved but it would never fly again. While the rescued bird remains in captivity, he is indeed getting airborne again though.

All things considered, the eagle is lucky that things turned out the way they did. The bird was fortunate that it was discovered before being tangled in the fence for too long. After being rescued from the field, the bird required a two-hour surgery to save its wing. A pin was placed in the eagle’s wing for a few months. That pin was removed in early December, and then rehabilitation began immediately. By January the bird was flying laps in an enclosed flyway to build up its wing muscles. Meanwhile, a series of calcium-disodium injunctions helped the eagle rid its body of the toxins from lead poisoning. The bird may never be as wild as it once was, but its comeback story is nonetheless inspiring.