PHOTOS: Bear Cub Found in Tree After Escaping Colorado Wildlife Officers for a Week

Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) finally captured an elusive little bear cub. They found him in Fruita on Monday. Reportedly, the cub had been eluding wildlife officers since last week, even visiting a middle school in one of many stops.

However, officers eventually caught up with the cub after many opportunities. They received a report of a young bear resting in a tree at someone’s private residence and secured the capture of the cub.

“Thanks to the help of Lower Valley Fire and Fruita PD, wildlife officers were able to get the cub safely out of the tree. Once safely on the ground, he was taken to a wildlife rehab center to be evaluated,” CPW said in a tweet.

You can view photos of the cute little cub below.

Earlier today, wildlife officers responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree at a residence in Fruita.



The cub has been eluding wildlife officers and visiting the Fruita 8/9 Middle school since last week.



📸 CPW/R. Gonzales pic.twitter.com/hOdRfNlNXr — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) October 24, 2022

During this time of year, black bears are typically spotted by humans more often. These bears desperately scavenge for extra calories in preparation for winter.

Without a mother, it is possible that this cub may not get enough calories needed to survive the winter.

As of 2012, the brown bear and the American black bear are the only bear species not classified as threatened by the IUCN. However, the large sizes of both bears may be disadvantaged due to increased competition with humans.

Black Bear Cub Runs Through Oregon Town Before Getting Tranquilized and Released

A black bear cub ran through the town of Bend, Oregon back in early September. The bear was discovered again on Wednesday morning at a city facility. Then, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received it after transport. They then tranquilized the bear. Eventually, after they perform checks on the bear cub, they will release it back into a suitable habitat in the Deschutes National Forest.

The male bear is approximately 7-8 months old. It would have been born in late winter around January or February, ODFW said.

Most cubs still live with their mother at 7-8 months old. However, these cubs are capable of surviving independently in the wild, according to the department.

“It is unclear why the bear was separated from its mother prematurely,” ODFW’s statement said. They added that they haven’t received any reports of a dead mother.

“We have no reports of damage associated with this bear, so it’s likely the young bear just got confused and wandered into town,” said Andrew Walch. Walch serves as ODFW’s Deschutes district wildlife biologist.

ODFW tranquilized the bear earlier Wednesday after being alerted by the Bend Police Department. The bear had wandered into the 62000 block of Boyd Acres Road. It was also seen Tuesday afternoon and evening around NE 18th Street and Cooley Road.

“We are glad we were able to get this young bear back to the wild and thank the Bend Police Department for their assistance and the public for alerting us to the bear,” Walch stated. “The young bear is in good physical condition, which should increase its survival chances.”