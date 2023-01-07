PHOTOS: Bizarre ‘Light Pillars’ Light Up the Minnesota Night Sky

Minnesotans were treated to a rare sight Thursday morning when a bizarre phenomenon known as “light pillars” filled the sky.

Though not quite as spectacular as the northern lights, the light pillars that pierced Minnesota skies on Thursday are captivating. Images of the rare phenomenon began to go viral online. Self-proclaimed “Grandma With A Camera” Carol Bauer shared several views of the strange lights on social media.

According to Fox Weather, this phenomenon is created from a combination of human-induced and natural events. They occur when lights on the Earth’s surface reflect off of six-sided ice crystals in the frozen clouds above. Michael Kavulich at the National Center for Atmospheric Research said of the crystals, “it’s kind of like a dinner plate. And if there are very calm conditions, they’ll settle in a horizontal orientation and they can essentially act like mirrors.”

Kavulich further shared, “When you see light pillars at night, that’s due to actually lights at ground level reflecting off these horizontal kinds of (ice) mirror crystals.”

Light pillars, like those recently seen in MN, are extremely noticeable at night. However, there’s also a day version of these fascinating lights called “sun pillars.”

Per the news outlet, sun pillars are just like light pillars. However, these occur only at sunrise or sunset. Sun pillars are formed when sunlight passes through a layer of flat ice crystals in the clouds.

Light Pillars in the U.S. Mistaken for UFOs

Light pillars are certainly strange and unusual, however, not quite as unusual as UFOs.

UFOs have been spotted all over the world and across the U.S. for decades, however, light pillars in various regions of North America have some people concerned they’re viewing alien abduction beams.

The light pillars we saw in MN were all pretty uniform in color, all boasting a mostly white tinge. However, a different photo, captured by meteorologist Mark Tarello, shows light pillars in all different colors, including purple, orange, and blue as well as white. Perhaps, more than anything, it’s the various colors of the scene that had some viewers thinking that were viewing UFOs. AccuWeather further reports the sheer rarity of this phenomenon could also spike UFO sightings.

Regardless, AccuWeather meteorologist David Samuhel theorized, “I believe people have not heard nearly as much about light pillars due to the fact they are mostly observed in very cold climates where few people live.”

He continued, “They appear as beams of light to the observer. It is usually caused by street lights. However, any source of light can create a light pillar given proper conditions.”

Samuhel explained that in most instances, these are created in extreme cold when temperatures typically dip between 10 and 20 degrees below zero.