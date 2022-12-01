PHOTOS: Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Spotted in Oklahoma

An extremely rare bald eagle was spotted recently in Oklahoma. Thankfully, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation gave us a glimpse of the gorgeous sight in a recent Twitter post.

Bald eagles are synonymous with the values our country holds dear. In fact, these gorgeous wild birds have been an emblem of the United States for hundreds of years.

These birds of prey are large raptors that are typically found in the North American region. These wild animals enjoy a diet of mostly fresh-caught fish or other small animals. The majestic birds of prey are easily distinguishable by their white crowns and tail feathers. Both of these are in stark contrast to the massive birds’ traditionally dark brown bodies and wings.

However, this particular eagle shared on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Twitter page has a very unique look, unlike the average bald eagle. This bird, notes reports, is a leucistic bald eagle. This type of eagle gets its unusual hue from a genetic condition called Leucism.

Leucistic Bald Eagles Are Very Rare, Conservation Experts Note

With Leucism, the bald eagle’s normal pigmentation does not develop. Additionally, Leucistic animals are typically white…however, these animals are not albino, experts say. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation notes in the social media post, these types of bald eagles are very rare. And this sighting came just in time to celebrate the United States soccer team’s World Cup win over Iran this week.

JUST IN TIME FOR THAT WORLD CUP WIN, WE HAVE A LEUCISTIC BALD EAGLE SIGHTING. THIS EAGLE’S ABNORMAL COLOR IS CAUSED BY A GENETIC CONDITION CALLED LEUCISM, WHICH PREVENTS PIGMENTS FROM REACHING ITS FEATHERS.



LOOK AT ‘EM: pic.twitter.com/zywGRSMigA — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 30, 2022

The footage comes from a Twitter follower, Justin Bailey, notes the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation. However, there isn’t “any way” for the professionals to fully confirm that this bird isn’t the same one that was spotted repeatedly along the Illinois River last year. But, the experts note, they are still very pleased that this animal would be hanging around their neck of the woods.