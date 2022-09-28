PHOTOS: Florida Reporter Covers Mic With Condom During Hurricane Ian Broadcast

At least one TV reporter who was out in the elements covering Hurricane Ian used a condom to keep her microphone moisture free.

And folks who were watching her live shots of Kyla Galer noticed the microphone, pondering why it looked so different. So Galer, who works for NBC2, explained why she needed a condom while covering Hurricane Ian.

“A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone,” Galer said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear. You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.”

Obviously, when you’re out covering a hurricane, you’ve got to call an audible when the conventional no longer works. Jeff Butera, who is a reporter for ABC7, posted a photo of the microphone with a joke.

“We practice safe hurricane reporting,” Butera tweeted, all in caps. “Yes, it’s a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague Kyla Galer has been fielding lots of questions, haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm.”

** WE PRACTICE SAFE HURRICANE REPORTING **



Yes, it's a condom.

Nothing better to waterproof a microphone.



My Waterman Broadcasting colleague @kylagaler has been fielding lots of questions, haha.



Moment of levity in this nasty storm… #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/hdyiXdhZIL — Jeff Butera (@ABC7Jeff) September 28, 2022

Of Course Viewers Wanted to Know Why Reporters Used Condoms While Covering Hurricane Ian

Meanwhile, Galer got questions about the Hurricane Ian condom long before the storm came ashore. She tweeted, “We gotta protect our gear at all costs.”

We gotta protect our gear at all costs🤣😬 https://t.co/ocnmJUtG2u — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian came ashore at about 3 p.m. local time, blasting through Cayo Costa, a barrier island off the southwest coast of Florida. It made a second landfall in Fort Myers. The eye wall stayed over that area for hours. The backside of it didn’t go over land until about 6 p.m. The highest sustained winds were 150 miles per hour.

It’s following the similar path set by Hurricane Charley in 2004. But Ian is far bigger than Charley, meaning its damage will cover a much larger area. The wind was so powerful in the eye wall that a father and his son-in-law struggled to keep their sliding glass door from opening. The gusts even pushed large boats past homes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing that Ian flooded downtown Naples. The city received a storm surge of more than six feet. Up in Tampa, the winds were so powerful that the storm pushed water out of Tampa Bay into the Gulf of Mexico. It basically drained the bay.

So no wonder that enterprising reporters are using condoms to keep the equipment safe while covering Hurricane Ian.