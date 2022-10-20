PHOTOS: Zebra ‘Farting’ and Smiling Moose Make Shortlist for 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Some comical photos of animals have been nominated for comedy wildlife photography awards. Photos include a smiling moose and many more.

CNN shared a few of the photos on Instagram.

“Yes, that is a zebra farting. These are just some of the images shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards,” they wrote in the caption. “‘With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that,’ said one of the co-founders of the awards, Tom Sullam.”

Along with the zebra and moose photos, the post includes a kangaroo swinging another kangaroo in the air, a screaming monkey, and more.

The finalists are posted to the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award’s website. Fans can go vote for their pick for the winner out of the 40 images until November 27, and the winner will be announced on December 8.

“We are delighted to reveal this year’s top 40 photos, (And boy, there are some beauties!) chosen from a rich and varied smorgasbord of delightful entries once again. The standard of photography just keeps on getting better and better and we are so chuffed to be able to share them with you,” they shared on the site.

So far, people are loving the photos that have been selected as finalists.

“I need some backstory on kangaroo Jack going straight WWE,” one commenter said under CNN‘s Instagram post. Another person noted: “Nature is hilarious.”

Whale Graveyard Photo Wins Photographer Scuba Diving Photo Contest

On a more grim wildlife photography note, a man recently won a scuba diving photo contest with his bone-chilling images. Alex Dawson won the first place prize in Scuba Diving’s 2022 Underwater Photo Contest Wide Angle category.

Dawson shared the photos in a tweet, writing: “I’m very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023.”

I'm very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHGh3uMArE — Alex_Dawson_Photography (@AlexDawsonPhoto) September 21, 2022

The photos show an underwater whale graveyard.

Dawson spoke to Newsweek about capturing the chilling pictures.

“When I capture images I want to create ‘I wish I was there’ feelings. That’s my mantra,” Dawson told the publication.

He grabbed the photos at the bay of Tasiilaq, Greenland, which according to Newsweek, is known to locals as flenseplassen. This roughly translates to “skinning grounds.”

“Usually to see whale bones like this you would need a submarine,” Dawson said.

However, in Greenland, they are only 15-20 feet below the surface.