pilots-have-reported-several-ufo-sightings-over-the-pacific-in-recent-months

Over the last two months, pilots have reported numerous UFO sightings over the Pacific Ocean. UFO researcher, former FBI agent, and host of “UFO Witness” on Discovery+ Ben Hanson has compiled reports from over dozens of pilots recently. The eyewitness accounts feature commercial pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and more. The recordings clearly illustrate their struggles to make sense of what they’re seeing.

Hanson posted the accounts on his YouTube channel, and the evidence is exhaustive. He includes a report from pilot Mark Hulsey, who was flying off the coast of Los Angeles on Aug. 18. “We’ve got a few aircraft to our north here and he’s going around in circles, much higher altitude than us,” he asked in the recording. “Any idea what they are?” The air traffic controller replied, confused, that they didn’t know.

23 minutes later, Hulsey called again, reporting that the three aircraft he saw were now seven. They were allegedly flying 5,000 to 10,000 feet above him. “They just keep going in circles,” Hulsey said in the recording. “I was an F-18 pilot in the Marine Corps, and I’m telling you, I’ve done many intercepts, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Hulsey’s UFO report is just one of many from the area. Hanson says in the video that some of the lights were “seen by upwards of 15 different commercial flights. And at least six pilots are willing to go on record with their names and everything if asked to do so by any investigative agencies.”

“In this case, we have a global phenomenon from as far west as Japan, to as far east as possibly Miami,” Hanson continued. “Whatever it is, pilots are seeing it from halfway across the world.” Hanson also claims that there’s no official protocol for commercial pilots reporting UFO sightings like there is for military pilots, “because they don’t think the [Federal Aviation Administration] will follow up, or worse, they will be ridiculed.”

Apparently, the FAA does consider reports of strange sightings from commercial pilots. According to an FAA spokesperson, “If the pilot report can be corroborated with supporting information such as radar data, it is shared with the UAP Task Force.”

Pilot Chris Van Voorhis has also witnessed strange things during his long career in the air. He told the Daily Mail that in August he also saw three to five bright objects in the sky. Apparently, the UFOs were flying around in circles in a “race track” pattern. He was flying over the Pacific, from Honolulu to Los Angeles.

Van Voorhis claimed that his employer wouldn’t allow him to speak about the incident, but that about half of his pilot friends and contemporaries “have seen some type of an anomaly” while flying.