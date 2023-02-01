‘Pink Pigeon’ Discovered in New York City

Just when New York City residents thought they’d seen it all, a pink pigeon was spotted fluttering about Madison Square Park.

A resident was walking through the park on Monday when they noticed an unusually brightly colored pigeon walking alongside them. Concerned for the bizarre bird, they contacted the Wild Bird Fund, which collected the bird and brought it to safety.

Unlike rock doves, the proper name for New York City’s typical pigeon population, this one was a king pigeon, a domesticated descendent of its rampant relative.

Unfortunately, the bird was in pretty poor condition when it arrived at the facility. Though it was little more than a baby, it showed clear signs of long-term malnutrition and substandard care. The nonprofit explained that the king pigeon, affectionately dubbed Flamingo, has never flown before. Its irresponsible owner likely purchased it from a poultry market, then “deliberately dyed” it for a gender reveal or wedding.

Unable to find food, fly, or effectively evade predators, there was no way the bird could survive in the wild. And the bright coloration, likely added to its plumage by the same person who abandoned it, put an even larger target on its back.

“She shouldn’t be on the streets, she has no survival skills. She relies on people for everything,” Wild Bird Fund rep Antonio Sanchez explained to ABC11.

Wildlife Officials Urge New York City Residents Not to Abandon (or Dye) Pigeons and Other Birds

The defacement and abandonment of the pigeon, especially in a place as treacherous as New York City, left a bad taste in wildlife rescuers’ mouths, to say the least. “I don’t think we’ve ever really had a pink pigeon come into the clinic, so we were all pretty surprised. “We were honestly disgusted that someone would do this,” Sanchez said.

In a subsequent Twitter post, the Wild Bird Fund urged other New York City residents to take better care of their birds, even those often seen as pests, such as pigeons. Releasing a domestic bird into the wild will inevitably result in its death.

“PSA: Please never release domestic birds to the wild,” they wrote. “Not for weddings, funerals, celebrations, art projects, anything. (We’d hope that “don’t dye them” goes without saying, but…) They will starve or be preyed on.”

“If you see an all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, it needs your help. Please catch the bird and bring it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary near you.”

If the bird was dyed for a gender reveal, as wildlife officials suspect, it’s far from the first time such an event has had disastrous consequences. Just last year, for instance, an elaborate gender reveal resulted in the deaths of two people.

The parents-to-be hired a single-engine Cessna 206 to write “It’s a girl!” in the clouds. As the plane streamed the sign, it suddenly took a nosedive, disappearing into the ocean near Cancun. Both people inside the plane lost their lives in the incident.