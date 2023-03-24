Polar Bear Filmed Hunting Reindeer For First Time In History: VIDEO

The typical diet of a polar bear is made up almost entirely of seals. Ringed seals are their preferred prey, but they will also eat bearded seals, harp seals, hooded seals, and harbor seals. They’ve also been known to hunt walruses, narwhals, and beluga whales. They also will readily scavenge just about anything they can find. They’ll also take down rodents or waterfowl if they encounter them. They’ll also raid nests for eggs and forage for berries. They also have an affinity for human garbage. It’s also been long assumed that the big bears will also occasionally hunt muskox and reindeer, though that behavior had not ever actually been observed in the wild.

That was until incredible footage from a while back showcased a polar bear hunting reindeer for the first time ever on camera. The video was taken in August 2020. Science.org recently revisited the story. A group of scientists was settling in for an evening in a research station in an island chain off the coast of Norway. A radio transmission came over the air about a polar bear being seen nearby.

A handful of scientists rushed outside hoping to finally see a polar bear in the wild. They soon spotted a big female bear off in the distance. The bear had her nose in the air while prowling toward the coastline. The bear dipped briefly below the horizon line. Then she reemerged galloping straight towards a huddle of reindeer.

Scientists Shocked To See Polar Bear Hunt Down Reindeer

The bear seemed to target one bull in the group and quickly chased it into the ocean. The reindeer tried to swim away from the bear, however, the bear caught up fast. It sunk its claws into the reindeer’s back snapped its jaws around its neck and shoved it under the water. The deer was dead within a minute. The bear dragged it out of the water and started to feast.

Kulaszewicz and her colleagues couldn’t believe what they were seeing. “I was shocked,” she said. “I thought reindeer were good swimmers, and the bear would have a bigger problem catching the reindeer. But it was totally different.” After dragging the carcass ashore, the bear ate more than half of it in one sitting.

Polar bears hunting reindeer is believed to be a relatively new natural phenomenon. With climate change melting sea ice and making it more difficult for bears to hunt ice shelves for seals, they’ve been starting to hunt on land more in recent years. Andrew Derocher, a polar biologist at the University of Alberta, summed up the bear’s hunting habits rather succinctly. He said, “If it moves, or even doesn’t move, there’s a good chance they’ll try to eat it.”

Researchers Described Their Discovery In A Scientific Paper

Though this was the first time a polar bear hunting reindeer was caught on camera, there have been other observed instances of it happening. A research paper from of the top polar bear scientists in the world includes at least 12 other instances of the bears reportedly hunting reindeer. However, it’s impossible to know if the deer were hunted or scavenged in those instances. “We don’t see these sorts of events very often. We quite often see the aftereffects,” said Derocher.

What’s perhaps most shocking about the filmed hunt is that it actually took place in the sea and not on land. However given the set of hunting skills that polar bears have, maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising. That’s something that ecologist Lech Stempniewicz elaborated on, saying “in a triathlon consisting of sprinting; swimming in shallow waters with uneven, rocky bottoms, skerries, and ice floes; and wrestling, the bear is second to none.”

Remarkable video footage of the event was reshared by Field & Stream just last year. It’s racked up almost half a million views in that time. Here it is. Take a look.