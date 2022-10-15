Police Come to the Rescue After Deer Falls Into Swimming Pool: VIDEO

On Thursday night in Ohio, Medina police officers responded to a call near Larkspur Court where they found a deer in a swimming pool. At 8:15 p.m., the police received a call about the deer. The animal was trapped in an above-ground swimming pool, Fox 8 reports. Officers used a dog noose to try and help the deer out of its predicament.

A responding officer summed up the water-logged animal’s situation. “It’s not going to be comfortable, but it might be our only option,” the officer can be heard saying. The officers got the wild animal out of the pool and it ran off. The deer appeared to be unharmed according to police observations. It is unknown if the woodland creature had anything to eat before entering the pool. An officer’s bodycam managed to get footage of the rescue.

It’s not uncommon for deer to take a dip in swimming pools. Back in 2020, Ohio officers rescued two young does from an indoor pool. This was after the pool owner attempted to rescue them to no avail. The creatures were clearly tired from their long swim, but they were okay.

Another suburban deer encounter

A deer in Jackson, Michigan was on the prowl for low prices, as a video shows the wild animal wandering the aisles of a dollar store. Recently, shoppers were shocked when a female white-tailed deer wandered into their local Dollar General store. Footage of the event was shared on the Mlive Youtube channel.

Connie Macguiness was shopping that day and managed to grab the video of the price-conscious deer. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from the front of the store,” she told Mlive. “I heard people calling out ‘Oh no,’” she said.

MacGuinness recalled that she turned around to see the deer walking directly toward her down the aisle. “I was stunned for a quick minute, then got out my phone,” MacGuinness explained.

Elmer Hitt, director of Jackson Police and Fire Services, said the department received a report of the animal’s escapades at around 12:46 p.m. on August 19th. Within a few minutes, JPD and Jackson County Animal Control personnel arrived. They did their best to assist with the deer’s release from the store. “It seemed as scared as we were, but it didn’t run around or seem upset,” MacGuinness said.

Why do deer populations head indoors?

Deer can actually get more active this time of year due to a number of factors. There were actually many break-ins of this type a few years ago in Mississippi. Chad Dacus, a Bureau Chief with the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks explains that deer are often found in urban areas because they don’t need much space to live. They’re also not solely interested in air conditioning as many people believe; instead, they simply relocate to where new neighborhoods form.

“We’re actually seeing another peak of movement right now,” Dacus told WLBT 3 at the time. “And this is one of those times where you’re going to start seeing deer along the roadsides. I’ve actually seen a lot more deer on the roadsides going home in the evenings, going to work in the mornings, and it’s because of all the vegetation.”