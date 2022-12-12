Protective Mom Swoops Into Action to Save Child From Massive Snake in Viral Video

We joke about it in conversation, but moms have eyes on the back of their heads for many reasons. Most importantly, we adapt in this way in order to protect our kids. One Australian mom of two was caught on video recently preparing to load her kids into her car when suddenly, she spotted a massive snake. Remaining both calm and alert, we watch as the mom, keeps a hold on her infant child the entire time, swooping in to protect her toddler from a potentially deadly encounter. Check it out.

The Daily Mail reports the clip was originally posted on TikTik by Conclurry, Queensland resident Christopher Crisp back in September. The viral video shows his son Lucas playing with their family dog on the lawn of their Outback home. While playing, the little boy came within just a few yards of the massive snake.

Crisp, in the caption, said, “The snake sat there for over a minute watching the dog and Lucas play in front of the yard. Lucky mum saw it.”

After posting the video on social media, viewers began to theorize what kind of snake the family caught on camera. Some suggested it was the venomous Eastern brown snake, while others thought it was potentially a King brown. Crisp thought that perhaps they had seen a non-venomous carpet snake, though the footage is extremely blurry to be certain.

Either way, the news outlet states viewers praised the mother, Raquel, for her sharp eye.

“Good eye Mumma!! I literally saw nothing till now,” one viewer said. A second quipped, “You see the power of a mother, even the snake was like ‘nope I heard about mums when it comes to their kids.'”

Garter Snake Wreaks Havoc on United Airlines Flight

Venomous or not, snakes have a way of unsettling people. The United States boasts just a fraction of the variety of snake species that Australian residents encounter on a daily basis. Still, we see our fair share of these slithery creatures from time to time. Recently, a common garter snake found itself in the unlikeliest of hideouts. Reports state the reptile took to the sky alongside a number of United Airlines passengers on a flight from Tampa to Newark.

The United Airlines passenger plane made a smooth landing in Newark at 1:00 p.m. Residents were preparing to deboard the flight soon after. But, as the plane approached the gates, multiple passengers erupted in screams. Some began pulling themselves up onto their seats as a tiny garter snake made its way down the aisles.

Once coming to a halt, Newark Liberty International Airport animal control officers boarded the plane and safely captured the snake. Fortunately, no one was hurt, though the little creature did receive loads of attention online, with film buffs comparing the incident to the 2006 film Snakes On a Plane.