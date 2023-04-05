Rare Capture Shows Mountain Lion Taking Down Large Deer: Video

As elusive as they are, footage of mountain lions hunting and securing prey remains incredibly rare. Today’s remarkable video joins that small club.

Captured by Brazilian wildlife biologist Gustavo Gaspari and conservationist Gustavo Figueirôa, the footage was shared with the masses via Nature is Metal mere hours ago. Within, the mountain lion brutally secures a large red brocket deer, offering a valuable look at the tactics these big cats use to finish off prey. Take a look:

“Mazama americana, commonly known as the red brocket deer, is a species of deer native to Central and South America,” Nature is Metal explains. “They are considered medium sized, and have a reddish brown coat and a short tail. Adults of this species normally weigh between 15-35 kg (33-77 lb) and stand around 60 – 90cm (24 – 35in) at the shoulder.”

And then there’s the mountain lion. “Around this brocket deer’s neck is a puma, attempting to put her down for the count. Also known as mountain lions, cougars, catamounts and (in the state of florida) florida panthers, the home range of this large felid species stretches from as far north as the Canadian Yukon all the way down to the Andes mountains of South America,” NIM continues.

As they cite, mountain lions are highly adaptable, allowing for such an expansive range. Their stealth and strength are paramount. “Pumas,” as NIM primarily refers to the big cats, “are considered apex predators and will primarily feed on ungulates like this unlucky mazama, and others, like marsh deer, huemuls, peccary, the brazilian tapir and any additional species they may come across in their South American territory.”

Hunting Tactics of the Mighty Mountain Lion

A key hunting tactic of mountain lion is their ability to stalk, then ambush their prey. Cougars put their keen senses of sight, smell, and hearing together in order to track prey from a distance. Often, they’ll hide in dense vegetation or rocky terrain as they do. And the name of the game is patience.

Once close enough, the lion relies on their explosive speed and immensely powerful musculature to launch a surprise attack, then latch onto prey. This is exactly what we see in the new footage above.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, mountain lions can sprint at speeds of up to 40-50 miles per hour in short bursts, too. This allows the big cats to quickly close the distance and/or catch prey off-guard.

Cougars play the long game as often as needed, too. No strike comes until the optimal moment, which can take hours. Before this, the lion will carefully select their target. Often, they go for weak, injured, or vulnerable prey. This can be young or elderly animals, or it can be any at a disadvantage from injury or sickness. Each increases their chances of a successful kill.

When the time comes, immense jaw strength and sharp canine teeth deliver a bite to the neck or throat of their prey, aiming to quickly incapacitate them. We also see this in the footage above, making it an even more remarkable capture.

What a creature. The Americas truly are cougar country. We’re just living in it.