Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.

“I pick 100 a night and have 700 by the end of the week,” Smith told NBC affiliate WYFF. Smith, a two-time record holder for pumpkins in terms of weight and breed in the state of Georgia, got an idea to do something he said had never been done before. He created chemical substances that would make pumpkins glow in the dark. “I’ve got a fertilizer injector, and all of the chemicals I use are so expensive, they’re flowable,” Smith explained. “Which means you put it in a bucket and the fertilizer injector just breaks off from the main line and it creates the suction.”

Only certain pumpkin breeds will accept the blended feed provided by drip tape, while others will die off, said Smith. “I got some plant pathologist that I talked to, and ain’t nobody ever accomplished it, so I’m pretty excited,” Smith gushed. “I mix some chemicals in when I feed them and water them, and it drinks it up then distributes it out through the pumpkin.”

The glow-in-the-dark pumpkins are one of a kind

Dusty Smith explained that, during the day, pumpkins are charged by sunlight or UV light. He clarified that the glow-in-the-dark aspect of some pumpkins is visible in daylight if observed by using a UV light. “It’s got to be 900 lumens or higher, and that’s what charges it up so the sun will do it,” Smith elaborated. “You know, charge it up all day, and it’ll glow all night. Gives it up to 18 hours.”

Smith said that he wanted to experiment with glow-in-the-dark pumpkins, instead of just painting them. He believes that this would be a challenge for himself and something that he could be proud of. He calls it the real deal. Dusty Smith said he plans to open the farm to the public this season on September 16. Smith is in the process of organizing hayrides for kids, as well as making pumpkins available for purchase. He is also giving people the chance to see how bright his glow-in-the-dark pumpkins shine.

However, the farmer and entrepreneur has even bigger plans for next Halloween season. Smith added that next year, he wants to have a complete “haunted” pumpkin patch path. He will line the path with glow-in-the-dark pumpkins for everyone to enjoy. More information on Smith’s farm can be found at this link.