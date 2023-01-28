Rare White Dolphin Spotted, Photographed Off Coast Of California

An extremely rare all-white dolphin was recently spotted by a group of whale watchers off the coast of Southern California. The dolphin was filmed swimming with a pod in an area known as Dana Point. It’s not the first time the dolphin has been spotted. The dolphin has also even been named “Blanco,” which of course translates to white in Spanish.

Blanco is believed to be the only white dolphin in the area’s coastal waters. Over the past few years, the dolphin has been seen throughout different areas of Southern California. The Facebook page Dana Wharf Whale Watch first shared the remarkable footage with some more context for the incredible video.

“Rare White Dolphin Named “Blanco” Spotted!

This weekend on our 8-hour Ultimate Whale Watch we spotted a larger nursery pod of 35-45 Risso’s dolphins. This pod included the leucistic Risso named “Blanco” who is very distinctive, almost all white, and believed to be the only one known of Southern California. This dolphin’s first reported sighting to Happywhale.com was on July 13, 2020, off Dana Point and again the following year on the Dana Wharf 50th Anniversary ~ May 15, 2021. Over the past few years, it has been seen off our coast from Dana Point to Long Beach, the southeast end of San Clemente Island, and the northeast side of Catalina Island.”

Lecusitic Red-Tailed Hawk And Bald Eagle Look As Majestic As Birds Can Be

Another leucistic animal recently made headlines for its majestic appearance too. Pictures of a leucistic red-tailed hawk sitting on a fencepost in Missouri got the attention of wildlife fanatics earlier this month. The stunning red-tailed hawk lacks that signature red tail due to its genetic condition. Instead, the bird is nearly all-white, which is typically an indicator of a leucistic or piebald condition rather than albinism.

The Missouri Department of Conservation provided some clarity on the difference between albinism and leucism. “Leucism is a genetic anomaly in which an animal has a partial loss of pigmentation. Albinism involves the total absence of melanin – which is the substance in a body that produces skin pigmentation,” their caption read. Leucism and albinism are often confused, as are both with piebald animals.

The photo was taken by Steve Jaeger. The gorgeous hawk still has the species’ signature black beak as well as several dark back and tail feathers. The primary and secondary flight feathers, however, are stark white. So are the crown and neck feathers, giving the bird a somewhat haunting “ghost hawk” appearance.

In the case of this red-tailed hawk, leucism is the culprit, not albinism. The giveaways are those black feathers, their beak tip, and the yellow of her legs.

An all-white bald eagle photographed at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma is one of the most majestic animals the world has ever seen. The picture was taken in February of 2022. While America’s birds typically have all-white feathers adorning their heads, this eagle’s entire paint job is clean white.