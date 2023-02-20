WATCH This Remora Fish (Shark Sucker) Suction Cup to a Boat

If you’ve ever watched videos or looked at pictures of sharks – or (for the particularly brave) seen them in person – you’ve likely seen little fish suctioned to their sides, hitching a ride as if they aren’t attached to an apex predator who could swallow them whole. These odd creatures are known as remora fish, or shark suckers, and are actually capable of sticking to just about anything, thanks to their unusual anatomy.

Fisherman Jack Brackin showed off this interesting skill by posting a video of a remora fish caught in the ocean. After showing a close-up of the remora fish’s odd head, the top of which is adorned with a suction cup-like appendage, he pushes the fish onto the roof of his boat, letting go to allow the fish to hang using its own strength.

As if by magic, the fish sticks to the roof without even a hint of a struggle. Brackin then removes the fish from the boat with a satisfying pop and releases it back into the ocean. Without hesitation, the fish quickly disappears beneath the blue waves.

Why Don’t Sharks Eat the Hitchhiking Remora Fish?

As you could probably guess, the remora fish carries the moniker “shark sucker” because of its preferred means of travel. Rather than wasting energy swimming, the little fish’s suction disc allows them to catch free rides on the backs of bigger sea creatures. Their suction pads are so powerful, they can even stay attached when sharks and dolphins leap out of the ocean!

What’s even more impressive is that, despite its smooth appearance, shark skin is actually similar to sandpaper in texture. It’s made up of tiny teeth-like structures called placoid scales, helping to reduce friction and improve speed and agility underwater. These rough scales, however, are no match for the sucking power of the remora fish.

So, why don’t sharks eat remora fish? The hitchhiking fish would provide the world’s easiest snack, would they not? Well, believe it or not, sharks and remora fish are as close to friends as any prey/predator could possibly be. The unexpected pair shares a symbiotic relationship, meaning each benefits from the other’s presence.

In attaching to the underbelly of a shark, remora fish receive free meals in the form of the shark’s scraps. Sharks are messy eaters and frequently drop pieces of their prey during a meal.

To repay the shark for the easy meal, the remora fish eats parasites on the shark’s skin and mouth. These microscopic critters would otherwise cause severe irritation and even harm to the apex predator.

Because of this free shark wash, the shark allows the fish to hitchhike across the ocean, protecting it from other predators in the process. Sharks even seem to understand the benefits of the little fish, as they have been observed to slow down to allow the little remoras to suction to their bellies.