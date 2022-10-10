WATCH: Rescuers Save Pot-bellied Pig From Hurricane Ian Floodwaters

As volunteer rescuers continue to search and save those impacted by Hurricane Ian’s damaging winds and floodwaters, it’s been revealed that an American Humane team has saved a pot-bellied pig named Pixy from a flooded farm.

In a tweet, American Humane shared a video of Pixy, as well as other animals being saved from category 4 storm’s floodwaters. “We are in Arcadia, DeSoto County, Florida, helping as many animals as we can in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” the tweet reads. “Including horses, goats, pigs, cows, and chickens who were stranded in the rising flood waters.”

We are in Arcadia, DeSoto County, Florida, helping as many animals as we can in the terrible aftermath of #HurricaneIan, including horses, goats, pigs, cows and chickens who were stranded in the rising flood waters. pic.twitter.com/FJanEk298H — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) October 5, 2022

Days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, American Humane released a statement. It stated that it was deploying rescue teams in Florida to help save animals and people impacted by the storm.

“American Humane is always ready to help both animals and people impacted by catastrophic, natural disasters like this one,” American Humane CEO and president Dr. Robin Ganzert shared. “Our team will be working tirelessly to do everything it can to rescue the precious animals caught in the wake of this destruction and help the resilient people of Florida come back from this stronger than ever.”

The American Humane team was assisting local authorities and animal shields in Arcadia, DeSoto county, Florida. The team provided rescue as well as much-needed care and attention to the animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Floridians Continue to Rescue Animals in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

Meanwhile, Captain Greg Hubbard of Orange County Fire Rescue in Orlando, Florida, spoke to TODAY about leading special operations to rescue stranded pets after Hurricane Ian.

“What it ended up being more than anything was flash flooding like we had never seen before,” Hubbard said. “We were driving boats down residential neighborhoods and hitting the top of people’s mailboxes with our boats.”

Hubbard further explained that in the Rio Pinar neighborhood, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, nearly every house had pets. One family of four reportedly had seven cats. “There were at least three or four dozen animals that we rescued out of that neighborhood alone. These people were all taken by surprise because none of these areas were considered in flood zones.”

Hubbard also observed that not a single dog growled, barked, or nipped during the rescue. “I almost feel like the dogs had a calming effect on the people and the rescuers,” he explained. “I got a chuckle out of that: the dog’s name is Danger but he was anything but dangerous.”

Hubbard went on to add that he was moved by the families who had lost everything yet were still grateful to be alive. “You’d walk into their house and it’s just absolute devastation. Raw sewage inside the house, really dirty water. All of their worldly possessions just destroyed. But they were in really good spirits. Some of the couples even said, ‘We made it out, our animals made it out. We can replace everything else.’”