Researchers Reveal True Identity of ‘Globster’ Sea Monster Found on Oregon Coast

A large, mysterious “Globster” that was found on an Oregon beach has finally been identified by researchers. Adoni Tegner, a local resident of Florence, Oregon found it on October 12th. “It just didn’t look anything like what I’ve ever seen,” he explained. “It looked more stringy and it almost looked like it had been a large squid or something.”

Dead animals frequently come ashore in a state of putrefaction that makes them unidentifiable. When big creatures die, the gases produced by their carcasses’ decomposition make the body float. Eventually, it washes up on land. Tegner scratched his head upon seeing the globster. It was peculiarly covered in stringy filaments. This made him question if it were a whale or another type of creature entirely. “If it had been torn apart, it was really odd how the muscle structure broke down. [It] almost made it look like it had some kind of tentacles on it,” he explained.

Many scientists agree that the misshapen beast was likely a decomposed whale carcass. Mark Clementz is a paleobiology professor at the University of Wyoming. He weighed in on the infamous globster to Newsweek. “Based on the photos, I’d guess the blob is a decomposing baleen whale carcass,” Clementz said. “The hair-like structures could be baleen poking through. They could be the remnants of the muscle fibers that run along the throat and stomach.”

How a dead what can transform into a globster

While some whales die of old age or disease, others end up stranded on beaches as a result of being unable to get back to the water. This often occurs in large groups, with dozens of whales or dolphins dying on the same beach. The long, string-like hairs on the creature’s exterior may have come from its tendons and collagen fibers decaying at different rates. This would account for the blob’s furry surface.

Yannis P. Papastamatiou is an associate professor in predatory ecology at Florida International University. They further explained the globster phenomenon. “It’s heavily decomposed which is why it looks like that, and different tissues will decompose at different rates. So tendons, collagen fibers, various proteins, will decompose at different rates. One of which I assume is the ‘white hair’ they are discussing (which clearly isn’t hair),” they told Newsweek.

Culum Brown is a professor and fish biologist at Macquarie University in Australia. He suggested that the hair might actually be decomposing fat. “The white ‘hair’ is mostly made of bacteria breaking down strings of blubber,” he explained. “It must smell REALLY bad.” When dead whales are washed up on beaches, the smell is incredibly potent. This is due to the bacteria decay that produces strong gasses. Sometimes a globster is just a dead whale.