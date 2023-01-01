Safari Tour Could Use Help From ‘1923’s Spencer Dutton After Angry Rhino Charges Their Jeep

Africa is one of the most magical places on earth. But it’s also probably the most dangerous continent on the planet. A classic African wildlife safari is a great way to take in the sights and sounds of the natural world at its very wildest. However, things can get scary in a hurry while out on a safari. That’s all part of what makes it so fun though.

See, doesn’t this jeep full of some vacationing safari goers look like they’re having tons of fun while being chased down a dirt road by a 5,000-pound rhinoceros? Despite the startling screams from the passengers, it doesn’t look like they were ever close to any real danger.

This is called RHINO CHARGE – Again tourist safari jeep chased by Rhino at Kaziranga, shouts of speed.. speed..Bhaga… Bhaga.. says it all. pic.twitter.com/SnWjREm2u7 — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) December 31, 2022

The word “safari” actually comes from the Swahili language. It translates to mean “journey” in the English language. Now flyin’ down a backroad with one of the biggest, angriest animals in the world trying to run you down? Well, that sounds like one hell of a fun journey to me.

Perhaps a character from the Yellowstone spin-off show 1923 could have kept the situation under control though. One of the keystones on the Dutton Family Tree has had some crazy adventures while out on safari in the wilds of Africa. The mysterious Spencer Dutton was introduced to the show in the very first episode. Though his past is a bit murky, his character ark opens with him operating as a professional big-game hunter in Africa. The storyline picks up with him apparently experiencing a PTSD nightmare while sleeping on a train. Things get wild when he wakes up though.

1923’s Spencer Dutton Could Have Likely Protected The Safari Jeep

So far on the show, Spencer Dutton has been on quite a few crazy adventures. First, he’s contracted to hunt down a man-eating leopard that’s been terrorizing a safari camp full of tourists. After shooting a leopard that had just fatally attacked a woman, Dutton finds himself staring down the jaws of death. Right after pulling the trigger on the first cat, a second one pounces on top of him with vicious power. However, he saves himself with some strong knife work and a fearless disposition. Dutton dispatches the would-be killer cat but not without some battle wounds and a little bacterial-induced cat scratch fever.

The journey continues with him waiting on new hunters to arrive at camp for their guided hunts. While waiting on them, Dutton’s day job is killing time protecting a railroad development crew from potential threats and predators. Off work, he’s also in the process of falling in love with some lady too, but when he takes her out for their first real date, things go off the rails. Their vehicle gets unexpectedly charged by a bull elephant that wrecks their ride. Spencer Dutton is able to shoot the elephant before it causes any damage or injuries though. He later had to use a fast bullet to defend his lady from a lioness with bad intentions too.

A guy who’s been through those types of wild-ass experiences would probably be a calming presence for other safari-goers during scary situations though huh?

Be like Spencer Dutton. Go on a safari and bring a gun. If you’re looking to book a safari hunt of your own, check out Safari Club International to get things set up.