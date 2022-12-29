WATCH: Sailors Discover ‘Ghost Ship’ Floating Hundreds of Miles From Shore Near the Bermuda Triangle

Though a relatively small portion of the ocean, the Bermuda Triangle is surrounded by the most myth, legend, a real-life mystery by far, holding its place at the pinnacle of nautical ghost stories for centuries. In fact, some of the earliest Bermuda Triangle mysteries date back to the 1400s, when Christopher Columbus and his crew reported strange activity while sailing through the notorious stretch of the Atlantic.

It’s said that more than 50 ships and 20 airplanes have mysteriously vanished within the Triangle. Along with the sailors and pilots onboard. It wasn’t all that surprising, then, when a pair of sailors from the Ocean Research Project stumbled upon a ghost ship drifting some 800 miles off the coast of Bermuda with “no sign of anyone” on board.

Matt Rutherford and his colleague were exploring the Atlantic when they stumbled upon a sailboat exhibiting “strange behavior.” Worried that there might be a fellow sailor in need, they ventured closer. As they approached the boat, however, they realized that there was no one on board – no one alive, at least.

The sight was enough to strike fear into the heart of even a highly experienced sailor like Matt Rutherford. But not enough fear to prevent him from kayaking over to the ghost ship to explore further. “This is one awfully abandoned sailboat,” Rutherford said in a video documenting the sailboat. “Wolfhound from the Irish Yacht Club. I have no idea what’s inside. I’m going to go search around and I hope I don’t find any dead bodies or anything crazy like that.”

Sailors Identify Captain of Abandoned Ghost Ship

Climbing aboard the lonely ghost ship, Matt Rutherford found the cabin in complete disarray. It appeared that those on board had abandoned ship in a hurry, clothes and other belongings flung haphazardly across the furniture and floor.

“Parts of the ceiling had fallen down in some places,” Rutherford explained. “Some drawers had popped open, you could hear the water sloshing around … It was just the spookiest thing. It looked crazy in there. Like people had abandoned it in the middle of something.”

“This is absolutely crazy by the way,” the Ocean Research Project sailor continued. “Here I am, 800 miles from Bermuda, 1,500 miles from the United States, standing on a very nice Swan 48, in the middle of the ocean. Just this morning, I woke up on a 42-foot Colvin Gazelle.”

Somehow, the researchers were able to get in touch with the captain of the ghost ship, who offered them a reward if they towed it back to Bermuda. Unfortunately, however, the boat was far too large for their own small sailboat and the attempt to tow it nearly left them stranded in the Triangle as well.

The ship was reportedly abandoned around 10 years ago, when the then-newly bought yacht was left adrift in the Bermuda Triangle by those on board. The ship’s maiden voyage was meant to be a trip from Connecticut to Bermuda and then Antigua. About 400 miles off the coast of Delaware, however, a monstrous storm struck. The brutal winds and 20-foot waves caused the boat to lose power and suffer mechanical failure.

According to the rescued yachtsmen, the boat sank soon after their rescue. Looks like the legend of the Bermuda Triangle lives on, after all.