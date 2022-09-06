see-what-an-owl-really-looks-like-after-it-encounters-rain

Owls seem fairly invincible, hanging out in the trees virtually unseen waiting until after dusk to set out for a hunt. Sometimes we aren’t even aware an owl is near until we hear the unmistakable hooting sound nocturnal bird.

They’re big and fluffy…giving off an almost regal vibe as they sit poised in nature, resting on their branches, scanning the ground and air for a mouse or other tiny animal to snack on. However, it seems that the birds are sometimes more show than anything. At least they are when it comes to their unmistakable owly looks. And, sometimes, all it takes is an unexpected encounter with water to bring out the “real” side of these birds. And it is the most adorable thing you will see all day…maybe even all week.

Owls Are NOT Waterproof!

Recently, the popular nature-based Twitter page Nature is Lit shared an image that makes us all see owls in an entirely new light. And the cuteness is nearly impossible to get past, too. Additionally, we’re not entirely sure what the back story is behind this creature’s state of wetness. And that makes it all a little more adorable.

Maybe the bird was stuck outside in the rain, finding a way indoors in to dry. Or maybe it just finished having a bath. Whatever the case, this nocturnal animal looks very different than what we see hanging out in trees!

“Owls are not waterproof,” warns the Nature is Lit tweet. The post features a dark-colored bird as it stands looking disheveled and wet, eyes as big as saucers. The eyes may be a giveaway however, aside from that it would be easy to miss that this is an owl.

🔥 Owls are not waterproof. This is why you never see them in the rain https://t.co/fXB8QdeLcj pic.twitter.com/SQoaccoGIr — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) September 5, 2022

Most of the regal size of these birds clearly comes from feather fluff. Because one look at the pic tells us that an owl looks very different when the feathers are unfluffed!

“This is why you never see them in the rain,” quips the Nature is Lit post.

Scientists Use Fake Poop To Help Relocate Displaced Owls

Neighborhoods seem to be ever-expanding these days. And the grassland’s owls tend to settle in is prime real estate for these expansions. Now, scientists have come up with a unique trick to draw owls into new homes when an area is under development. The trick? Scattering fake poop in the new area.

When transferring owls to protected grassland areas, scientists explored techniques for drawing the birds into the new grassland areas. It turns out that making it seem as if owls already live in the area is the perfect way to get them going. Consequently, the presence of the owl skat tells the animals just that.

“They like to be in a neighborhood, to live near other owls,” notes Colleen Wisinski, a conservation biologist at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. This alliance is the group that launched the unusual experiment along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.