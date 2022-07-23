Shark Completely Outdoes Surfer, Jumps and Spins in Front of His Wave: VIDEO

On Sunday, a beachgoer filming surfers off the South Shore of Honolulu, Hawaii captured footage of a shark stealing the show. As several people surfed, the large fish joined in on the action as video shows it leap and spin out of the water.

The historic South Shore swell is a popular spot for surfers and onlookers alike. But one woman filming off Magic Island – a tiny, manmade peninsula – captured a rare sight as the huge fish leapt out of the ocean in front of a surfer. Jan Yamasaki took the video with her phone and shared it with local Honolulu station KHON2 News.

News anchor Joe Moore reported on the video, and shared further details about the encounter. In a news clip that aired on the station, Moore said that the outlet spoke with officials at Waikiki Aquarium about the wild sighting.

“A woman taking video of the large swells at Magic Island caught a shark jumping out of the water. We checked with our friends at the Waikiki Aquarium,” Moore said during the broadcast. “And just based on the quick clip, they believe it’s either a blacktip shark or a sandbar shark. Both can reach about eight-feet in length. And just based on this video, it looks like that shark had a ‘swell’ time.”

Officials from the local aquarium guessed the species could be a blacktip or sandbar. However, several people online commented they think it’s a different species altogether.

Multiple people think the jumping fish is a spinner shark since they’re known for spinning like in the video. Others don’t think the proportions of the fins in the video fit the description of a sandbar. Plus, others mentioned they don’t see any blacktips on the sea creature. Regardless of the species, the animal put on quite the show.

Shark Week Features Sharks Walking on Land After Being Filmed for the First Time Ever

In other fascinating shark news, Shark Week is returning on July 24 and one special is proving that one species has evolved to walk on land. In fact, researchers even filmed them doing so for the first time in history.

“Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante explained. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”

That’s right, to make a long story short, bamboo sharks can walk on land. And viewers can now witness it for themselves for the first time ever. As part of Discovery’s annual week-long celebrations, the channel will air the special, Island of the Walking Sharks.

“These sharks typically choose to move by using their pectoral and pelvic fins to walk along the seafloor rather than swim like we see in most other shark species,” Galante said of the footage to PEOPLE.

The special follows Galante and his team to Papua New Guinea. While there, the research team “ definitively prove” that bamboo sharks can walk on land.

“Several species have even been documented walking out of the water in isolated tidal pools and reefs. But none in Papua New Guinea,” Galante shares. That is until now.

Shark Week starts on July 24th and lasts all week through July 30th. Tune into Discovery to catch Island of the Walking Sharks and much more.