Shark Makes Move on Diver After Feeding Attempt Gone Wrong: VIDEO

A Mexico-based shark researcher who has been highlighting a diving expedition in the Bahamas on Facebook this week had a terrifying encounter with an angry shark that could’ve left him with injuries or worse.

Mauricio Hoyos Padilla has made a career out of traveling the world’s oceans to learn more about the nightmarish apex predators. And he seems to be quite comfortable swimming in close proximity to them. But two days ago, he posted a clip that proved why so many people have a healthy dose of Galeophobia. And we’re wondering if he is dealing with a bit of trauma himself.

In the video, Hoyos Padilla is swimming along the ocean floor killing invasive lionfish. And after spearing one, he noticed a shark lurking nearby. So he offered to give it a snack.

“When I was about to give the fish to the shark it got released from the spear and the shark was not happy with me,” he explained in the caption. “I am ok, the shark never bit me at all.”

Feeding Sharks is a Common Practice in the Bahamas

The footage, however, looks much more dramatic than Hoyos Padilla made it sound. As he moves close to the shark, the animal seems to have absolutely no interest in the meal. But the researcher continues to entice it. Finally, the shark goes in for a bite. But just as it opens its mouth, the lionfish falls to the sand. And the predator gets a taste of the spearhead instead.

The shark appears to be enraged by the experience, and it lunges at Hoyos Padilla. As it does, we can hear him yelling and watch as he frantically swims to safety.

“Time to think about the chain suit again…take care Mauricio, we need you whole, for more adventures!” Jennifer Storey wrote in the comments.

“Becoming part of the food chain has [its] downside,” Andy Skuntz joked. “Glad it turned out ok.”

Apparently, feeding sharks at dive sites is a common thing in the Bahamas, and sharks have become used to the practice. But several followers noted feeding any wild animal is a bad idea. Because just like land predators, they lose their natural fear of people and start to expect all humans to come to them with food.

“Might as well walk over to an alligator every time I catch a bass and dangle it in front of it,” wrote Ray Maxwell. “Sharks here in South Florida are being desensitized to approaching humans and are attacking hooked fish and charging at spear divers waay more aggressively than in the past. Shark feeding has the same effect as feeding any other wildlife.”