Shark Poops on Cage Divers, Fish Flock to Clean Up: VIDEO

When nature calls, you must answer. Even if that means pooping on a group of cage divers while you swim past (you’re a gigantic great white shark in this scenario, by the way).

Cage diving is not for the faint of heart. Relatively safely housed in a shark-proof metal cage, a group of underwater divers is lowered into the ocean to observe the sea life below. Oftentimes, these divers are mere inches from some of the ocean’s deadliest predators.

This can be done for scientific, commercial, or recreational purposes. In the latter scenario, tour guides sometimes drop bait to attract large sharks. The predators then feed within arm’s reach of the underwater tourists. The shark cage was invented in the 1950s and used to watch sharks in their natural habitat ever since.

No matter how confident you are, the sea and those who inhabit it are incredibly unpredictable. As such, even experienced cage divers can have uncomfortable experiences now and then. And it’s difficult to argue that the cage divers who received a face full of shark poop aren’t at least among the top ten on that list.

The odious incident occurred back in 2010, when cage diver Shawn Coit and two companions ventured down to the deep to photograph great white sharks.

Just as they hoped, a great white swam directly toward their cage. As it approached, the crew excitedly snapped pictures of the giant predator. The moment it was within reach of the divers, however, things took an unexpected and vomit-inducing turn.

The shark suddenly jerked its lower half, unleashing a massive cloud of yellowish-green poop directly in front of the cage divers as it did so.

Cage Divers Witnessed a Fascinating Event, Shark Experts Say

As if the explosion of shark poop wasn’t disgusting enough, a swarm of fish then flocked to the area in a feeding frenzy, devouring the shark’s droppings as the cage divers watched.

According to sea life expert Alistair Dove, however, this is far from unusual for smaller fish. Though a revolting sight to us, shark poop provides a nutrient-dense snack for fish lucky enough to catch a bite.

“Snack time!” Dove, senior scientist at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, told LiveScience. “Unsavory indeed, but chunks of predigested food from a top-level predator’s poop still contain enough useful carbon for smaller animals to make a meal of it.”

Dove explained that shark poop also provides a wealth of information to researchers. By collecting shark samples in a scenario similar to the cage divers’, scientists can learn more about the species. Like many forms of sea life, sharks are exceedingly difficult to study, so scientists take what they can get.

“When it’s as hard to get your hands on an animal to take samples as it can be with many shark species, you’re left with the samples they give you,” Dove said. “Feces can tell you about what they are eating, but also a lot of other things.”