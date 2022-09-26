Sheep Becomes Part of the Pack Playing Fetch Alongside Dogs: VIDEO

Not looking to be part of the norm, a sheep becomes part of the pack while playing fetch alongside dogs in an adorable viral video.

“This sheep identify as a dog,” the viral video’s owner declared on Twitter. The animal is seen running around with four dogs as someone off camera throws a ball.

This sheep identify as a dog. pic.twitter.com/N2wYnxQw3O — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Mothematiks) July 26, 2022

The adorable video was posted on the Funny Animals subreddit, with the title “Dogs chasing the ball, don’t you dare tell me otherwise!” Those in the subreddit had some thoughts about the clip. One person wrote, “What do you mean I’m not a sheepdog?” Another declared, “When you’re NOT the black sheep of the bunch.”

“Day 46, The oppressors continue to appear unaware that I have infiltrated their inner sanctum,” a Redditor further commented, speaking for the sheep. “You can’t fool me. That is 4 dogs chasing a ball and 1 other dog also chasing a ball.”

Jogger Is Follow By a 100 Sheep Flock After She Discovers Them Lost in the Woods

Unlike the adorable sheep-dog interaction from earlier this Sumer, a trail runner in France had a confusing moment during a run when 100 sheep started chasing her.

According to the DailyMail, Eleanor Scholz revealed she was on a hike when she met the runner. She was told that the sheep wouldn’t stop following her after she discovered them lost in the woods. While she spoke to Scholz, the flock apparently waited patiently nearby for the conversation to end. Scholz joked that the woman is a “shepherdess” now.

“It wouldn’t have been difficult to ask around in that small community and figure out who they belonged to,” Scholz spoke about the sheep. “Since the sheep were all painted to identify which farm they came from.”

Scholz then joked about it would have been also a confusing day for the farmer who eventually notices that his entire flock is missing. However, it’s not necessarily uncommon for a flock to move together in order to find a leader. DailyMail quoted experts in MSD Veterinary Manual.

“Sheep display an intensely gregarious social instinct that allows them to bond closely to other sheep,” the experts wrote. “And preferentially to related flock members. Flock mentality movements protect individuals from predators.”

Meanwhile, the DailyMail notes that it is not known if the sheep ended up back on their farm. Nor is it known why the animals even followed the runner in the first place.

Days after the interaction, however, Scholz shared a post featuring her digital illustration skills, which was a flock member. “I’ve been practicing my digital illustration skills while putting together some drawings for sheep merch!” She wrote. “4 days in and I am finally figuring out how to draw sheep (my way).”