Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters

Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border.

On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Aerial footage of the road demonstrated how the California floodwaters tore apart the structure. According to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the flooding occurred just before 8 p.m. on August 24, impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National Park. Luckily, it doesn’t seem that there were any injuries or accidents from the damage.

Following the wipeout, Caltrans had to close down both directions of traffic to assess the damage. Soon after, officials were able to reopen the westbound lanes, but the eastbound lanes still had a giant hole that halted all Arizona-bound traffic. KTLA also reported that along with the road damage, the California floodwaters took out sections of drainage pipe, too.

It appears that road crews are already working to repair the immense destruction from Arizona’s floodwaters. In fact, as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Caltrans was able to reopen one of the eastbound lanes. Though, with how small the excavator appears beside the hole, it’s likely the project will take a little while longer until it is fully fixed.

Take a look at the results below.

Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. pic.twitter.com/0EuWBEsUQa — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2022

For now, the department has offered a viable detour for California travelers until normal activity can resume and the floodwaters are clear.

“If commuters are looking to get to Blythe or AZ, use SR86/111 to I-8 from the 10 or I-15 to I-40 into Needles. Crews working on cleanup efforts for other routes,” Caltrans tweeted Thursday morning.

Separate Video Demonstrates Sheer Strength of Floodwaters Beneath California Highway

Another witness captured a closer shot of the floodwaters raging across the California highway after they had washed out the drainage pipe. From the side of the road, Twitter user @DevinCroft caught the swiftly-moving muddy water as it continued to eat away at the surrounding soil. In the center of the focus, you can see the giant chunk of road missing from one lane across from the downed jersey wall barriers. Just from the sound of the video, you’d think this was the audio from a tourist’s trip to a waterfall.

I-10 Eastbound West of Blythe CA this afternoon. Completely washed out in multiple spots. #flashfloods pic.twitter.com/142sRWsddu — SowalBeach (@DevinCroft) August 25, 2022

According to the National Weather Service San Diego, this area saw torrential rainfall, resulting in floodwaters raging across “the eastern California deserts and western AZ where 2-4″ of rain fell in some areas.”

Here is a 24-hour rainfall map ending at 8 AM today. Torrential rains resulted in widespread flooding over the eastern California deserts and western AZ where 2-4" of rain fell in some areas. A section of eastbound I-10 washed out between Desert Center and Blythe. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dvhRX5LXdT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 25, 2022

Weather.gov forecasted mostly clear and sunny skies during the upcoming week, so there likely won’t be any immediate threats to the areas of California where floodwaters have reached.