Six-Foot Alligator ‘Casually’ Crosses Lacrosse Field During Practice: VIDEO

Only in Florida. Lacrosse practice at a Florida high school was interrupted by a passing alligator, the 6.5-foot reptile leisurely making its way across the field without so much as a glance at the crowd of stunned teens gathered nearby.

Players Calvin Silva and Trevor Palm were the first to spot the roving reptile when they went to collect their balls after practicing shots. The pair promptly informed the coach, who handled the situation from there.

“We immediately called the principal and asked him what his gator wrestling skills were because we could use some help,” Ravens lacrosse team coach Eric Klaus joked to Newsweek.

First a Fish Falls from the sky, now a Gator comes to visit — looks like it’s time for a new Team Award! @FloridaLX @LacrosseNetwork @tampalaxreport pic.twitter.com/PVa22yqAJb — Alonso Lacrosse (@Alonso_Lax) February 23, 2023

Though everyone was slightly on edge in the presence of a potentially dangerous wild animal, the alligator appeared wholly unfazed by the situation. “[The] gator was completely relaxed and casually strolled across the field, occasionally stopping to just lay down and chill a bit,” Klaus recalled.

The alligator remained on the premises of the Florida high school for around 40 minutes. After wandering out from behind a backstop, the gator strolled across the field, seemingly without a care in the world. It walked about 150 yards before venturing onto another field, where it traveled another 150 yards.

Watching the alligator make its slow way across the fields, Kraus contacted a Florida gator trapper. As it turns out, however, the reptile didn’t need any help finding its way out. Eventually, the jaunty gator found a hole in the school’s fence and disappeared into the surrounding trees.

“We had a gator trapper on the way to remove him,” Kraus said. “But he left the premises and we canceled the trapper.”

Alligator Attacks in Florida Are Rare But Not Impossible

American alligators inhabit most southeastern states. None, however, come close to the alligator population of Florida – a whopping 1.3 million members of the species call the Sunshine State home. They inhabit all 67 counties and can make a habitat out of just about any body of freshwater.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, any alligator over 4 feet in length can pose a threat to people, pets, and property. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they will, of course, but nuisance alligators aren’t at all unheard of.

Just last week, a 10-foot alligator killed an 85-year-old woman who was walking her dog near a pond in her neighborhood. Though undeniably a tragic incident, Florida wildlife officials maintain that alligator attacks are exceedingly rare. Between 2017 and 2021, only two fatalities occurred as the result of a problem gator.

Though alligator sightings are extremely common in Florida, Coach Klaus says that spotting one on school grounds is unusual. “It’s Florida, there are gators everywhere, but we hadn’t seen any near the school before,” Klaus said. “So for us, in that area, [it is] not that common.”

It was admittedly a strange sight for everyone on the field that day, but the Florida teens weren’t too frightened by the wandering wildlife. “Everyone found it pretty cool,” Klaus explained. “Nobody was in any danger at any point and there wasn’t really any concern about safety.

“[We] just kept distance and enjoyed watching nature do its thing,” he continued. “Overall, a fun little lighthearted moment for the boys.”