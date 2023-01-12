SkyFlyer Has Awful Day After Miscalculating Chute and Ending up in the Hospital: WATCH

After some major miscalculation, a skyflyer has landed himself in the hospital instead of hitting his target. According to reports, Kristoffer D. Hofstad clipped a wall while trying to thread the needle down a narrow chute while on the slopes.

Like most extreme sports accidents in remote areas, Hofstad later admitted in a post that he, unfortunately, made “several small human stupid choices.”

Throughout the Instagram post, he described what led up to the accident. “The cause of the incident was composed of several human stupid choices that resulted in the accident.” He added that at the last minute, he “changed the original flight plan” and that it was his “second trip with the new wing” and “first trip with skis on the new wing.”

SkyFlyer describes harrowing accident, encourages his followers to ‘Fly safe’

He continued: “Noticed at the start of the turn that this wasn’t going, but at that point, I couldn’t cancel (no plan b!) Got a reality check, but fortunately escaped with only a rupture in S4 and S5, #kardashianbooty, and sitting for a few weeks after the incident.”

Despite not sticking his landing, Hofstad remains positive. “Fly safe, there will be a day tomorrow too,” he wrote in the post.

He is also in much better shape than a Colorado man who died in August while sky flying.

The man died after crashing while in the mountains of Summit County. In a press release, Summit County Rescue Group said they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a sky flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6.

The sport is also similar to paragliding, using a smaller wing designed for flying downwind.

The person who reported the missing man said he called first responders after he didn’t find him in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot where they planned to land. Once he realized he wasn’t answering his phone, he knew he had to call 911.

Later, a rescue team traveled to the top of Peak 6 with an off-road vehicle to search for the missing man. With the assistance of a Flight for Life helicopter, they found him and confirmed that he had passed away. In addition, his speed wing was found tangled with the broken-off top of a tree.

They later recovered the man’s body using technical gear and ropes and took it to the Summit County coroner. At the time, authorities didn’t release the man’s name.