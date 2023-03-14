Slow Motion Video Of Mako Shark’s Jaws at Night Is Absolutely Terrifying

Shark attacks have been all over the news recently. It’s a sobering reminder that humans are far from invincible in the ocean. It’s hard to imagine a more shocking or horrific experience to live through than being attacked by a shark. The jaws of a shark are incredibly powerful, not to mention that their mouths are full of endless rows of razor-sharp teeth that make a grizzly bear’s fangs look like a warm smile. This recent slow-motion video of a mako shark haunting its way through the dark ocean is a good reminder of how dang scary sharks are.

With most attacks, the attacker is a Bull Shark or Great White. However, Mako sharks are known to attack people too. Reports indicate there have been 27 attacks by the shortfin mako shark species since 1950. Four of those attacks have were fatal. With jaws like this though, it’s safe to say the 23 people that survived were not having a good time.

A Mako shark at nighttime is my newest nightmare pic.twitter.com/78E54CgWRW — Outsider (@outsider) February 24, 2023

Pro Surfer Who Lost Arm To Shark Continues To Inspire Optimism

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton continues to open up about the crazy circumstances that unfolded in her life over the years. Essentially Sports recently took a deep dive into Bethany Hamilton’s story and her current outlook on life. Hamilton’s response in the years following a traumatic shark attack is an inspiration to countless people around the world. She is the personification of the very best of the human spirit. As the article explains, history is written by those who did the unthinkable against all odds. This badass one-armed surfing woman is certainly one of those people.

Hamilton was just 13 years old when she was attacked by a shark, traumatically losing her arm in the process. She didn’t let that stop her from chasing her dreams though. Even more impressively she overcame all the obstacles and achieved those dreams. Two decades later, she’s still going stronger than ever.

What Could Have Been A Roadblock Became Bethany Hamilton’s Path To Redemption

Her passion and admiration for surfing were already too strong by the time she got bitten by the shark for her to give it up. So she pushed forward with no regrets. “As much as I wanted to hide on my little island, I decided to enter into the spotlight, and I hoped that my story would continue to be a light to others”, she said. A light to others she now is, indeed. Her toughness and attitude are an inspiring example as to the obstacles people can overcome to thrive if they have the heart.