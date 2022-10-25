snake-poses-for-close-up-on-tennessee-doorbell-cam

Moving to Tennessee, especially if you’re not accustomed to the South, can come with a wealth of surprises, not the least of which is the abundance of wildlife. There are bears, foxes, coyotes, bobcats, elk, and deer, not to mention the various farm animals, insects, and reptiles. The Volunteer State is home to no less than 32 native snake species.

Now, the vast majority of these snakes are harmless. Only four are venomous, the other 28 posing no threat at all. And the ones that are venomous are still nothing to fear, for the most part. As Wildlife Removal USA explained, a fear of snakes, though understandable, is mostly unwarranted.

“The belief that a snake may chase humans is not true since there is no way that the snakes may pursue the person actively in order to hurt them,” they said. “Snakes normally bite because of two reasons, it can be to subdue their prey or for self-defense.”

That said, for many, seeing a snake is still a terrifying experience, especially if that sighting comes when you least expect it. A hiking enthusiast, for example, knows that chances are high of seeing a wandering snake on a trail, especially in the summer months. Seeing a snake at the front door, on the other hand, is a little more shocking.

Tennessee Homeowner Recounts Shocking Snake Experience

When two Tennessee newcomers left their house in the care of their daughter for a vacation, they expected an update or two. Hopefully, however, there would be nothing major to report. In a worst case scenario, they still had their doorbell camera connected to their cellphones and would be able to assist in an emergency.

One day, an alert came into their phones. Expecting to see a delivery driver or maybe a friend of their daughter’s, they opened the app. At the door was a small snake, his tiny tongue flicking against the camera as he inspected their front porch.

After a few moments, the snake appears to become bored with watching his reflection in the camera and moves back down the door. The homeowners then reached out to other Tennesseans on social media, where they learned it was a harmless rat snake.

“We are new to Tennessee and have only lived here for 2 years,” the homeowner explained. “We are trying to get familiar with the wildlife here. My husband and I were out of town and our daughter was at the house. Our front door camera was able to capture our new visitor.”

“After posting the video on a Facebook page that I follow, ‘The Tennessee snake identification and education page,’ I was told it was a Gray Rat Snake. Apparently, they can climb up brick walls to check things out.”