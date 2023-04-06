WATCH: ‘Snooty’ the Famous Smiling Shark Greets Florida Diver

Back in 2016, a lemon shark dubbed “Snooty” became a viral sensation with her remarkable resemblance to Bruce the great white shark from Finding Nemo. Now, the smiling shark is making the rounds across social media once again, this time for gently greeting a diver off the coast of Florida.

The diver, underwater photographer Rayna O’Nan, who runs the Instagram page Ocean Rays Photography, shared her most recent close encounter with Snooty. The awe-inspiring (or terror-inducing, depending on your opinion of sharks) video garnered nearly 170,000 likes and thousands of comments.

In the video, Snooty approaches O’Nan near the surface, the shark grinning broadly as always. She then swims right up to the diver’s waiting hand, at which point O’Nan gives her a pet on the nose. “So happy to have the queen grace us with her presence on my snorkel trip,” the diver wrote in the caption.

According to the diver, Snooty the shark typically sticks to the waters of West Palm Beach and Jupiter, Florida, in the cool months between November and May. She then migrates to cooler waters in the summer.

For years now, O’Nan awaits Snooty’s autumn arrival and greets the shark once more. “So, I’ve known Snooty for about six years,” O’Nan told FOX 35. “And [I’ve] been working with her for about three years.”

Why Does Snooty the Florida Shark Smile?

It’s not uncommon to see a lemon shark swimming with its mouth slightly ajar and teeth visible, but Snooty has a particularly goofy grin – where did it come from? Is she actually that happy to see her diver friend?

At first, experts and sea animal enthusiasts like O’Nan assumed the Florida shark’s smile came from a fishing injury. Their opinion has since changed, however, and they now believe it’s more likely due to a deformity.

Despite their terrifying teeth, lemon sharks like Snooty pose little threat to humans, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. There are close to 500 shark species in the world’s oceans, and less than a dozen are considered potentially dangerous to humans. Those include:

Great white shark

Tiger shark

Bull shark

Oceanic whitetip shark

Blue shark

Shortfin mako shark

Sand tiger shark

Blacktip shark

Hammerhead shark

Nurse shark

Of these species, only three are responsible for fatal unprovoked attacks in the double digits: the great white, tiger, and bull.

That said, a docile demeanor does not equal an invitation to approach, regardless of the species of wildlife. As O’Nan explained, she’s a trained shark professional with knowledge of their mannerisms and habits and can therefore safely redirect them if needed. Approaching a shark – or any wildlife, for that matter – can result in serious injury and even death.