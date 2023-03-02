Snowboarder Scales Tree to Avoid Attack by Ticked off Moose: VIDEO

While enjoying an afternoon in the back country of Colorado, a snowboarder was forced to flee for his life, scaling a large tree to avoid the attack of an angry moose.

In a Reddit thread in which the snowboarder posted footage of the terrifying incident, he explained the scene. The snowboarder and a few friends were riding through the backcountry, on a pump track to get back inbounds.

As they traveled, however, they came across clear signs of a moose nearby. Worried that their speed would spook the moose, the snowboarders unstrapped their boards and continued forward on foot. Sure enough, after a short walk, they saw a female moose on the trail a mere 100 feet from where they stood.

Before they could decide what to do next, the moose decided for them. As the moose stared down the snowboarders, its ears laid back and its hair raised, they knew it was preparing for an attack.

Hoping to avoid angering the animal further, the boarders trekked back the way they came, giving her 20 minutes to move away from the trail and allow them to continue. When they returned, however, the moose was not only still blocking their path but obviously even more enraged.

Anticipating the moose’s next move, the snowboarders bolted for a tree nearby, climbing as high as they could to avoid the animal’s attack. Still in their snowboarding boots, the group waited in the tree for over half an hour before cautiously making their way back down, escaping the forest as quickly as they could.

Moose Attack More Often Than Bears and Wolves Combined

As an – admittedly hulking – member of the deer family, moose likely don’t immediately come to mind when you think of aggressive animals. The king-sized herbivores, however, are responsible for more injuries than wolves and bears combined.

Despite their preference for foliage, moose can and will attack if provoked – and they have no qualms about going the extra mile to brutally trample anyone who really gets on their nerves by attempting to pet them.

The average moose weighs upwards of 1,000 pounds and will use every bit of that weight to inflict injury. Even a calf, which weighs a staggering 300-400 pounds by its first winter, can do serious damage.

A woman in Alaska was recently hospitalized after being kicked in the head by a moose that attacked her from behind after she and her dog passed by it on their walk.

Incidents such as these can be difficult to avoid, but there are steps you can take to lower your risk of a moose attack, should you ever come across one in the wild. First, give the animal plenty of space. No matter how approachable they seem, they do not want to pets or touches of any shape or form.

As you keep your distance, stay calm and quiet. Unlike coyotes and other predators, moose do not respond well to threats. In fact, they’re more likely to attack if you make sudden movements or loud noises.

If a moose is blocking your path, turn back and wait. It might take an hour or more, but they will move eventually. A little bit of boredom is always better than a broken leg – or worse.