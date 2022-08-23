Social Media Users Enraged at Video Showing Two Florida Men Stabbing Shark in the Head on a Beach

This video of a shark-killing is making waves online.

While fishing for sharks remains legal in Florida, this video sparked outrage among many social media users and started a discussion about the practice.

A woman named Mariana Sabogal recorded a video of two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach. Then, one of the men stabs the shark in the head to kill it. Sabogal watches on and begs for the men to stop.

“Can you please put it back?” Sabogal asks the men. “You should not be doing that with animals!”

“You put it back,” one of the men replies, carrying a red mallet in his hand.

“Why are you doing that?” the woman yells, after one of the men stabs the shark.

“It’s natural,” the other man replied.

The man with the knife then stabs the shark for a second time, the video shows. He tells Sabogal that he was going to take the shark home to “feed his family.”

Sabogal asks the man if he was “feeding his family with a shark.” He responds: “yes, I am.”

Sabogal posted the video to her Facebook page on Friday, and many commenters have voiced their opinions on the encounter, with some defending the practice while others comment on the brutality of the video clip.

Florida Officials Say Men in Video Didn’t Violate the Law

“I am speechless,” she wrote. “This is the world we live in and sadly enough we need to accept that there’s people in this world that find enjoyment in doing this. We need more shark awareness and education, and better laws to prevent and punish this type of behavior. Being a shark lover, I feel I just witnessed someone killing an amazing creature for absolutely no reason.”

Sabogal told FOX 35 that she knows shark fishing is legal in Florida with a valid fishing license. However, she said she felt the men treated this shark in a cruel and “very inhumane” manner.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told FOX 35 that it has viewed the video. They said it was “common practice” to euthanize sharks after landing. “This video is not currently under investigation as no violation of state law regarding the method of harvest occurred,” the FCW said in a statement.

Because no crime is being investigated, FOX 35 blurred the faces of the men in the video.

According to the FWC’s website, anglers in the state can catch a variety of sharks. They include: Atlantic Sharpnose, Blacknose, Blacktip, Bonnethead, Finetooth, Smooth dogfish, Florida smoothhound, Gulf smoothhound, Bull, Nurse, Spinner, Blue, Oceanic whitetip, Porbeagle, Thresher, and Shortfin mako. Some have minimum size requirements.